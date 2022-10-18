Importance of Indoor Air Quality

Most people know that air quality is essential, but they might not know just how important it is. Air quality refers to the number of pollutants in the air, and these pollutants can come from a variety of sources.

Many sources of indoor air pollution can contribute to poor air quality. Some of these sources are:

- Cigarette smoke

- Stoves & fireplaces

- Cleaning products

- Paints and paint fumes

- Asbestos & radon

These are the most prevalent sources of indoor air pollution. Each of these sources can release various pollutants into the air, negatively impacting your health.

Among the most common indoor air quality problems is poor ventilation. When homes and buildings have poor ventilation, pollutants can build up to dangerous levels. This level of danger is especially true in airtight homes with few or no windows.

Poor ventilation can cause a variety of problems, including:

- Eye, nose, and throat irritation

- Headaches

- Dizziness

- Fatigue

In extreme cases, it can even cause nausea and vomiting.

You can do several things to improve indoor air quality, including:

Increasing ventilation by opening windows and doors.



Using air purifiers and filters to remove pollutants from the air



Avoiding the use of products that emit pollutants, such as aerosol air fresheners, cleaning products, and pesticides



A smoke-free environment is vital for good indoor air quality.



Improve the filtration of your heating and cooling system by cleaning and servicing HVAC and ductwork.



Having clean and fresh air indoors is important for everyone in the family, especially those with allergies, asthma, and other respiratory conditions. If you are anxious about air quality in your home or office, contact a professional tester to have the air quality tested.

