Coping with Suicide

Suicide is a major public health concern that affects many people, with certain factors that can contribute to the tragedy. As recently as 2020, nearly 46,000 deaths in the United States were suicide related.

For the families and communities affected by suicide, the shock and confusion can be particularly strong. As difficult as it may be at first, there are some healthy ways to help you through the grieving process.

Handling Grief and Emotions

It is important to be prepared for several emotional reactions. When a loved one dies, your feelings can run anywhere from surprise and sadness to anger before coming to a state of acceptance. In the case of a suicide however, these emotions are often intensified.

At first, you may have a heightened sense of anger over the deceased person for leaving you. You may experience feelings of guilt or even blame yourself for being a factor in the person’s decision. These feelings are perfectly normal and it’s important to be patient and process these feelings thoroughly and reach out for support as needed.

You should also be prepared for what may seem like a lack of compassion from others at first.

This does not mean that people don’t care, but rather they are having a difficult time discussing a tragic event like suicide. They may not know what to say or may just be wanting to give you as much space as possible. If this happens, you may feel isolated or further saddened if you perceive that you aren’t getting the necessary support right away – but that is often not the case. Remember to try and be patient.

Seek Support When You Need It

This is where certain healthy and proactive coping methods are helpful.

Always know that it’s perfectly fine to reach out to trusted friends or loved ones during a grieving period. It is good to seek comfort because it’s a sign of beginning the healing process. Do whatever feels natural to you but be prepared for reminders of the tragedy, and to be expected to talk openly about it.

It is also important to not rush things. Walking, not running through the grieving process following suicide should take place naturally and it is best to not hurry through it. Allow your emotions to come so you can process them in your own way.

If you feel overwhelmed, you can always seek professional help near you. There are support groups and counseling services in the community designed to help with suicide grief. In time, the severity of emotional strain and difficult feelings will give way to peace and understanding.

