Things Your Funeral Director Wants You to Know

It is common for many families planning services for the first time to be taken aback by how daunting the process can be. But this is exactly where the funeral director is of significant help.

Essentially, the funeral director coordinates each step and helps plan and execute the services that you want.

Even with that basic understanding, there may still be some things that you may not know about the funeral director’s experience, qualifications and specific role. Here are three important facets of their career to know.

Funeral Directors are Highly Educated People

The funeral director must undergo a lot of training and education to obtain a license.

After college, they must complete an approved mortuary science program and then have to work for up to three years as an apprentice before passing a state license exam. In addition, funeral directors have to be creative in planning all kinds of services and taking special requests for themes and settings.

They Handle the Important Documents

A lot of documents and paperwork are required to obtain a legal death certificate and secure the burial at the cemetery, whether it is a casketed burial or a burial of your loved one’s cremated remains. Additional details include making the service arrangements and writing the obituary and death notices. The funeral director can handle all of this for you or help walk you through it. This eases a major burden on the family during a time of grief.

For Them, It Is a Calling

For many funeral directors, it’s a family business – and tradition. It is their calling to help others by way of their profession. A lot of directors are third or fourth generation, and usually inspired by their upbringing and education to reinforce the belief that they are called to this job.

