Surge protection is a device that protects electrical devices from damage caused by sudden or unexpected surges of electricity. These surges can come from various sources, including lightning strikes, power outages, and faulty wiring.

Whole-house surge protectors and point-of-use surge protectors are the two most common types of surge protectors. Whole-house surge protectors, placed at the main electrical panel, safeguard all items in your house. Point-of-use surge protectors, plugged into outlets, only protect specific devices, such as computers and televisions.

The following are several benefits of using a surge protector, including:

The most obvious benefit of using a surge protector is protection from power surges. By diverting excess electricity from your devices, you can protect them from damage caused by sudden power surges.

Extended lifespan of devices: By protecting them from power surges, you can also extend their lifespan.

Energy savings: By protecting your devices from power surges, you can also save energy.

To properly use and maintain your surge protector, keep the following things in mind:

Always check the wattage rating of your surge protector and make sure not to exceed it, so you don’t overload it.

Devices that create sparks, such as welding equipment, can damage the surge protector.

Surge protectors are plugged directly into outlets and using extension cords can decrease the effectiveness of the surge protector.

Surge protectors provide essential protection for your devices against sudden power surges. By using and maintaining them properly, you can extend the lifespan of your devices and save energy.

Town & Country offers a variety of surge protection devices to suit your needs. Visit our website or call us at 815-872-2200 in Princeton or 812-242-0819 in Tonica to find the perfect protection solution for your valuable assets.

Town & Country Services

220 LaSalle Street

Tonica, IL 61370

815-872-2200