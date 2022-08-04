What You Shouldn’t Say at a Funeral

Talking about death is uncomfortable for most people. Even reading an obituary about someone they knew can be difficult.

Regardless of how open, honest and forthcoming you might be, it is often a challenging subject to discuss.

“People feel awkward when they attend a visitation or a funeral, and they stand in line with sweaty palms thinking ‘what do I say?’ Sometimes the grieving families are actually consoling those coming through the line.” said Ryan Brooke, owner of Oakwood Memorial Park. “They usually fall back on the standard ‘sorry for your loss.’”

While that may seem like the simplest gesture, it’s often the correct one.

It can be difficult to offer sincere sympathy as it is, but often times when you think you’re saying the right things, you may not be. Unfortunately, this is common. No matter if you’re at the funeral home for a service or in someone’s private residence, it’s important to be honest and careful with your words. So here are some examples of what not to say at a funeral.

“I know how you feel.”

Saying this can actually show insincerity because you cannot know how someone else truly feels. You may have gone through the same situation yourself, but everyone feels differently and processes those feelings in their own unique way. Therefore, it is much better to relay a simple expression such as “I am sorry for your loss.” This may sound casual at first, but it is a genuine expression of sympathy when other appropriate words escape you.

“Let me know if you need anything.”

This is a very typical thing to say, but one that makes more sense coming from a funeral director who is helping oversee services than someone who is just expressing a kind gesture. That may seem counterintuitive, but you don’t want to give a grieving person more to consider during a difficult time, even if your intentions are coming from a good place. Instead, offer to reach out to them, get together for something enjoyable or to help them in the near future. That way, they know they can expect to hear from you rather than feeling forced to think about it right then.

“He or she is in a better place now.”

Again, this statement seems to be one of comfort and reassurance, but it can have the opposite effect. Those who are grieving likely feel confused or even angry, even if they don’t show it. By suggesting the deceased is in a better place, it comes off as telling their loved ones how they should think or feel. That is not the proper sentiment. It’s better to share a fond memory or personal story – perhaps mentioning a song the deceased liked that you heard recently or reminiscing about something you experienced together. These things are not only genuine, but they may help alleviate some of the stronger feelings that people are experiencing over their loss.

“If a person could make a connection about why the decedent was special to them, that makes the moment special. More meaningful,” Brooke said. “Those stories remind everyone of the lives the person has touched and also reminds the family of the times they had with their loved one.”

For more information or questions on what sympathetic gestures and conversations are appropriate for the service you’re attending, visit our website or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350