Ottawa grad Thomas Duffy finishes play at United States Golf Association Adaptive Open

Thomas Duffy, a 2017 graduate of Ottawa High School, finished up play on Wednesday afternoon at the second annual United States Golf Association Adaptive Open.
The 54-hole tournament is a national championship that showcases the world’s best golfers with disabilities on Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 6 in North Carolina.
The 24-year-old Duffy at the age of 9 was diagnosed with a neurological condition – transverse myelitis – that causes inflammation in the spinal cord and, in his case, cost him the use of his legs. Duffy carded rounds of 84, 80 and 87 for a 251 total which placed him tied for 48th overall in the men’s division and third place in the “seated” players division.
In his three rounds, Duffy scored four birdies and 21 pars.
The United States Golf Association received 285 entries for the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open. The 96-player final field included competitors from 28 states and 11 countries. Of those 96 in the field, 66 played last year, and 30 — including Duffy — were making their championship debut.