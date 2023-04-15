Baseball: Kaneland swipes wild seesaw battle from Ottawa

OTTAWA – Through the first four innings of Friday’s Interstate 8 Conference battle between visiting Kaneland and host Ottawa, it looked to be a pitchers’ duel between the Knights’ Alex Schiefer and the Pirates’ Rylan Dorsey.
However, over the last three innings, one had to have a few sharp pencils to keep up with the scoring.
Kaneland rallied twice, in the fifth and sixth innings, to tie the game at 9-9, then pushed across three runs in the top of the seventh – the tie-breaking run scoring on a misplayed grounder and aggressive baserunning by speedy courtesy runner Zach Ramos – to come away with a 12-9 victory over the Pirates at King Field.
The Knights exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth to erase a 2-1 Ottawa lead, but Ottawa bounced back with seven runs in the home half for a 9-6 edge. The visitors scored three in the sixth on a wild pitch and a two-run single by winning pitcher Johnny Spallasso, then added the winning runs in the seventh to move to 6-8 on the season, 2-3 in the league.
The last rally handed the loss to Daniel Bruner, who relieved starter Dorsey in the sixth for Ottawa (9-7, 2-3).
“We played just good enough to win tonight,” Kaneland coach Brian Aversa said. “Our guys know what situations are, when to move and when not to, and our defense had to play well in a game like this, and we made some plays.
“Trading leads back and forth, both teams scrapping to scrounge up runs, and both teams hit well. We just tried to get deeper in counts to get pitch counts up, and it worked for us. Their starter (Dorsey) was pretty good, but that got him out of the game. We did some good things on the bases to produce some runs and got some timely hits, and that’s great to see, because we haven’t been doing that recently.”
In the decisive seventh against Bruner, the Knights’ Anthony Campise drew a leadoff walk. After catcher Zach Konrad forced him at second, Ramos came in as the courtesy runner and immediately stole second, the seventh and last of Kaneland’s seven stolen bags on the day.
Ramos then scored the game-winner by never stopping when Matt Brunsheen’s infield single was bobbled at first base. Alex Panico followed with an RBI triple, and Spallasso a run-scoring single to create the final margin.
Ottawa had taken the early lead in the second inning of the seesaw affair on the back half of a double steal by Aiden Mucci. The Knights tied in in the fourth on a Spallasso single, but the Pirates regained the edge on a sacrifice fly by Brendan Aguirre.
But the third time through the order, Kaneland got five runs off Dorsey in the fifth, three on a bases-loaded double by Parker Violett.
Ottawa answered with its big seven-run outburst against Jackson Kottmeyer, due in large part to a bags-filled, two-run single from Payton Knoll and run-scoring singles by Mucci and Huston Hart around an RBI groundout by Aguirre for the 9-6 advantage.
Again, the Knights surged on a triple by Gabe Gooch, a wild pitch and a two-RBI single by Spallasso.
This time, the Pirates had no answer. Spallasso rolled through a scoreless sixth and seventh for the win.
Panico (4 runs, 2 RBIs) and Spallasso (4 RBIs) each slammed three hits for Kaneland. Mucci and Julian Alexander each rapped two hits in the loss for Ottawa.
“The kids showed some fight today,” Ottawa coach Tyler Wargo said, “but it’s one of those things where we were hitting the ball well, scoring runs when we need to with situational hitting, sac flies, ground balls scoring runs, putting the ball in play when we need to, but we’re just not good enough defensively to keep a team at bay, not a good hitting team like that. You can’t give them extra bases, because they will hit eventually.
“When you score nine runs with the way we’re hitting right now, you should win a lot of games, and we’re not doing that right now.”