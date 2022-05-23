Teen’s Everest achievement reminds us we all can meet difficult challenges

Lucy Westlake has many of us feeling, well, inadequate, staid, boring and risk averse.

To be fair, she’s only 18. What does she know? She knows what it’s like to be the youngest American female to summit Mount Everest. And that’s more than most of us will ever know.

We’ve been following the young Napervillian as a student-athlete and mountain climber for five years.

“It was absolutely incredible,” she told NBC’s “Today Show” from a hotel in Nepal once she’d scrambled back down the mountain. “I just couldn’t imagine that I was at the top of the world.”

While Everest – whose summit is 5.5 miles above sea level – is a pinnacle, it’s not the pinnacle of her climbing career, she says.

She wants to complete what’s known as the Explorers Grand Slam – reaching the North and South poles and climbing the highest peaks in each of the seven continents.

If she wants to be the youngest person to do that, she’ll have to beat a Japanese woman who did so at 20.

However, she has already summited five of those peaks. She has only Antarctica and Australia to climb, plus get to the two poles.

Time’s a wastin’, Lucy.

But first things first. She had to graduate with her Naperville North High School classmates on Sunday.

While Lucy is enjoying her time in the spotlight and she’s a natural, she’s doing this for herself, not the recognition. “It’s really just pushing my limits,” she said. “I just want to see how far my body and mind can go, and I hope to inspire others to do the same.”

Not many of us are able to handle the physical and mental extremes of mountain climbing, nor perhaps that specific interest. That’s a given.

But most of us do have abilities we don’t know we have. If you don’t try something, you’ll never know whether you can accomplish it – whether that’s going a day without cigarettes, entering a dance contest, taking up bowling, learning to play the ukulele or a million other things.

After all, Lucy climbed stairs before she stepped foot on a mountain.

It’s truly remarkable how much strength of spirit can do to propel you forward. That’s the message here.

The Daily Herald

