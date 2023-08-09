Write Team: An approach to the school year, Just. Be. Nice.

“Some kids are smarter than you. Some kids have cooler clothes than you. Some kids are better at sports than you.

It doesn’t matter.

You have your thing, too.

Be the kid who can get along. Be the kid who is generous. Be the kid who is happy for other people.

Be the kid who does the RIGHT THING.

Be the nice kid.”

These words were written by Bryan Skavnak, an inspirational writer and speaker who also founded the “Be the Nice Kid” foundation. He believes all children have the ability to be kind and thereby, change their world.

What an inspiring idea as we approach the beginning of a new school year. Just. Be. Nice.

We should encourage and show our children that each one of them is unique. Strip away the superficiality and the playing field levels out. No more wasted time worrying about measuring up. Lose the competitive egos and being kind will come naturally.

This is not just for children. Substitute other nouns for “kid.” Be the nice store clerk. Be the nice mechanic. Be the nice server. Be the nice accountant. Be the nice whoever you are and do the right thing.

It takes all of us. Because everywhere we turn, people are struggling. And they need support.

Even in our schools.

In recent years, record numbers of educators have left the profession. Why?

Some reasons include lack of administrative backing, unrealistic workloads, unsupported curriculum expectations and feeling unsafe from attacks, both verbal and physical. Some staff members have reached a breaking point. They may not feel appreciated or trusted.

As with many other professions, there hasn’t been enough nice going around.

So let’s change that. Valuable teachers and school personnel truly care about their students and the community. They want parents and families to come to them calmly with questions and concerns. They want to work together.

Helping each other should always be the goal wherever we are. Begin this new school year with a firm desire to listen and support each other and give all children the opportunity to learn, thrive and do their best. We need each other.

Put in those other nouns.

“Some teachers are smarter than you. Some parents have cooler clothes than you. Some coaches are better at sports than you.

It doesn’t matter.

You have your thing, too.

Be the boss who can get along. Be the neighbor who is generous. Be the friend who is happy for other people.

Be the person who does the RIGHT THING.

Be the nice one.”

If we apply this philosophy to our regular lives, imagine how much progress we can make towards not just a better future, but a better today.

When we’re packing our kids’ lunches and telling them to study for the spelling test, let’s also remind them that being nice to others is the best thing they will do today.

Karen Roth is a semiretired librarian/educator living in Ottawa. She can be reached at dbarichello@shawmedia.com.