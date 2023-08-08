Write Team: These names, stories hold power

On July 25 President Biden created the Emmett Till & Mamie-Till Mobley National Monument, which will include locations in both Chicago and Mississippi.

In 1955, Emmett Till was sent by his parents in Chicago to visit relatives in Money, Mississippi. There he spoke to 21-year-old Carolyn Bryant, a white married woman, in a small grocery store. What happened next is disputed, but Emmett was accused of flirting with, or whistling at Bryant, unwittingly violating unwritten rules of the Jim Crow-era South. He was 14 years old.

Emmett Till was abducted by relatives of Carolyn Bryant three days later, tortured, shot in the head and killed. They sunk his body in the Tallahatchie River. Three days later, that mutilated and bloated body was pulled from the river and returned to Chicago.

His mother, Mamie Till, insisted her son’s body be shown as received in an open coffin. Tens of thousands attended the funeral. The Chicago Defender, a black newspaper, published pictures of Emmett that spread throughout the nation. Some say Emmett Till’s lynching started the modern Civil Rights movement.

I first learned Emmett’s story from a Bob Dylan ballad and never forgot it. In 2019, I visited the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, commonly called “The Lynching Museum” in Montgomery, Alabama. It represents years of work by the Equal Justice Initiative to identify and document more than 4,000 stories of African Americans lynched between 1877 and 1950. It is believed thousands more lynchings occurred that can never be documented.

The lynching museum is simply a roof with sturdy wooden beams on which hang 800 steel boxes, one for each U.S. county where researchers could document racial terror lynchings. On them are the names of lynching victims.

Like the Vietnam Memorial, the names of those lynched hold the power. Also interspersed are placards displaying information about individual lynchings. Please read these.

Robert Morton was lynched in Rockfield, Kentucky, in 1897 for writing a note to a white woman.

David Hunter was lynched in Laurens County, South Carolina, in 1898 for leaving the farm where he worked without permission.

After an overcoat went missing from a hotel in Tifton, Georgia in 1900, two black men were lynched, whipped to death while being “interrogated” in the woods.

William Donegan was lynched in Springfield, Illinois in 1908 for having a white wife.

Dozens of men, women, and children were lynched in East. St. Louis, Illinois in 1917.

Parks Banks was lynched in Yazoo City, Mississippi in 1922 for carrying a photograph of a white woman in his hat.

In 1922, Charles Arkins, 15, was burned alive by a white mob of 1,000 people in Washington County, Georgia.

Laura Wood was lynched in Barber, North Carolina, in 1930 after a white merchant said she stole a ham.

Elizabeth Lawrence was lynched in Birmingham, Alabama in 1933 for reprimanding white children who threw rocks at her.

Jesse Thomas was lynched in Luverne, Alabama, in 1940 for addressing a white police office without the title “mister.”

A black construction worker was lynched at Camp Blanding, Florida, in 1941 for insisting a white co-worker return his shovel.

Robert Mallard, a prosperous farmer, was lynched near Lyons, Georgia in 1948 for voting.

Those are but 12 stories of African Americans lynched in America. Descendants of the perpetrators of lynchings never wanted these stories told, while descendants of those murdered scream for acknowledgement. Reconciliation begins with truth. We didn’t learn these facts in school. But we’re responsible for our own learning now and obligated, I think, to come to grips with this part of America’s past.

Dave McClure lives in Ottawa. He is a long-retired director of a local private agency. He is also a blogger. You can read more of Dave at https://daveintheshack.blogspot.com