Write Team: Be a good human

“Whatever you are, be a good one.” Abraham Lincoln

We are all human regardless of beliefs, culture, religion or economic status. The diversity of this world makes it so beautiful.

Why, then, is it challenging to live a life of compassion, empathy and kindness? We have all heard the statement to treat others how we want to be treated, but some apparently want to be treated negatively or badly. We were all created with our uniqueness.

We should celebrate that as well as the uniqueness of others. This is where most cannot get beyond their own beliefs and even see something from a different perspective. This is why in my mind, I go out into this world with the understanding I can make it better or worse. I have the chance with each interaction to make a positive difference, no matter how small. People forget that a wave, smile or being helpful goes a long way and can change someone’s day. Why not be part of that world?

I understand people are challenging, and I know I can be, but that is why I love them. We all have good and bad days, but how we treat others matters regardless of our bad days. Dealing with people is difficult, but we can choose and control how we respond and react. This takes lots of practice. How we get to that point will vary, but I have included some practices in my life that have helped me be the best human I can be.

Live a life of gratitude

When focusing on everything I have in my life, I realize how lucky I am. This includes any adversity. Being grateful forces me to focus on the positive, creating a positive mindset and attitude. Therefore, I will gain those things in return. Starting and ending each day with affirmations, thankfulness and gratitude, makes me more joyful when interacting with others. I want to share the happiness and peace I have found within myself.

Remove what ails you

Again, this is all up to me. I become agitated and angry if I continually engage with negative media, conversations and people. This is when I would be more prone to negative interactions. It is OK to remove those distractions from life, and I have found by doing so, I live a healthier lifestyle with less stress, anxiety and anger. However, I cannot remove all interactions, but I have grown to understand that my beliefs are not yours.

My perspective may vary, but I am willing to listen and open my mind to other ways of thinking. Ultimately, I am not rude and disregard how others feel. I walk away with dignity and agree to disagree. The time is upon us, election time, where I see so much hate, division, and closed-mindedness. I pray that this time around, we will see the good in what makes us human.

Spirituality

I believe in a higher power and seek that out in times of goodness and despair. I get out in nature, be present with my thoughts and reflect on who I am and how I treat others. In those quiet moments, I find my inner peace, calm, and realization of what I need to do to be better for myself, the people around me, and the world. I am not perfect, nor is any human, but I want to be more of a light than a creator of darkness.

Give back

Getting involved in things more significant than ourselves is the most incredible feeling and the best way to spread kindness. These acts are free and memorable enough that they will be passed on. One person can make a difference because that deed multiplies. I choose to be a giver and not a taker. I am most happy in making others feel they matter and are valued.

We all can be good humans. We can control our tongues, how we make others feel and how we respond. We do reap what we sow, whether that is today or months from now. Reflect on how you feel the next time you do something nice for someone or treat that person badly. Nine times out of 10, you feel better when doing something kind. Being our best selves offers multiple health benefits while making a difference in someone else’s life. Being kind is a way of life.

With all the chaos in our current society, why not create a more positive existence where the chaos will fade away and humankind prevails? We see the goodness in humans during times of tragedy and destruction. Why not change the narrative and see it played out daily? Oh, what a world that would be!

You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will live as one.

– John Lennon

Lee Ann Raikes is a resident of Ottawa, and now teaches at the Regional Safe School in Peru. She’s been teaching for 18 years.