Write Team: Adapting commerce demonstrates strength of economy

Earlier this month, I sang in the Pride Choir at the second annual Ottawa Family Pride Festival. For me, it was a day of celebrating diversity and inclusion with friends and family. For festival vendors and local businesses, it was a chance to bring in customers from all over central Illinois – and that’s worth celebrating, too.

It is remarkable how many businesses, small and large alike, have embraced progressive social movements in recent years. Not simply because they have – commerce always adapts with the times – but because it demonstrates the strength of the American economy.

On the other hand, I think the economy can be undermined by the social transformations it causes. By solving our economic problems, we have been liberated from worn-out traditions, but in the process, we have set the stage for seemingly intractable social conflict.

In 1800, the average life expectancy was about 35 years in North America. More than one third of all children born did not live past their fifth birthday. Recurrent famines, plagues and war meant few people were able to experience the kind of life that we now take for granted.

Economic historian Brad Delong argues all this changed around 1870. A confluence of technological progress and institutional reform meant dramatically rising living standards over the next century and a half. Many people were able to live longer, more productive lives and contributed to extending those gains for the next generation.

The social revolutions of the mid-20th century, embodied in the United States by the Civil Rights movement, were made possible by these economic changes. Although many Americans retained the social conservatism of earlier generations, society became more meritocratic. Businesses cared less about an employee’s background and more about whether they could do the job they had been hired to do.

One of the effects of the AIDS crisis in the 1990s was to bring the LGBTQ community into public consciousness in a way it simply had not been before. As we entered the 21st century, what had once been called “the love that dare not speak its name” became a part of everyday conversation. And although gender and sexuality continue to be topics of intense debate in society, American businesses are adapting to the reality of same-sex marriage and non-binary pronouns.

This is not to minimize the challenges that still confront us. Systemic discrimination on the basis of skin color, gender expression and immigration status continue to hold society back in many ways. Nevertheless, I think we have been changed for the better by economic progress.

In the context of the recent political conflict over the debt ceiling, I thought it was striking that, for all the sound and fury over our country’s long-run fiscal situation, Americans overwhelmingly prioritize economic stability over a return to a more traditional morality. The political standoffs of the past 30 years have been driven by cultural conflict more than economics - it’s not that we can’t afford Social Security and Medicare, it’s that we have trouble trusting each other as it becomes more clear just how diverse our country really is.

It’s tempting to think we can exclude our political opponents from prosperity, but I’m pretty sure that’s a path to stagnation. Sustaining economic growth means embracing social change.

Samuel Barbour is a local economics professor musing on all things topical, within our community and abroad. Questions and comments are fielded at newsroom@shawmedia.com.