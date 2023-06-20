Write Team: At least the witch hunt is over

Donald J. Trump is a liar. He is a cheater. He is a phony. He is a confidence man. Pulitzer prize winner, Maggie Haberman even wrote a book about him entitled ... wait for it ... “Confidence Man.”

When he first burst onto the scene back in the 1970s, he was a con man. He projected himself as an astute businessman and a playboy. He pretended to be king of the world and surrounded himself with lavish, even gaudy appurtenances. I wasn’t fooled then. He doesn’t fool me now.

Now that he’s been indicted – again – he wants us to believe it’s purely political. Well, it’s not purely political. Some of it is actually criminal.

If you’ve taken the small amount of time it takes to read the latest indictment against him and still think it’s a witch hunt, try reading it after removing his name from the document. If this were anyone else but Trump being accused of all these felonies, you’d be throwing the book at him.

Some of the GOP members he still has hoodwinked have called this indictment “prosecutorial overreach.” They say that not because he isn’t guilty, they say it because he is a former president. That does not make you untouchable. As a matter of fact, it should place you under a microscope.

All politicians should be held to the highest standard. If your job is to create laws then you should be held accountable to obey those laws. If you break a law then you should be punished with the maximum penalty allowed by that law. If Donald Trump broke a law, (or 37 of them in this case), then he should be prosecuted for it.

Trump likes to say all the accusations against him are a witch hunt. The witch hunt is over. The witch has been caught. It’s now time for the trial. Lucky for Trump, justice is a lot different today than it was in 1693. Unlike the real witch hunts, Trump is not being charged with practicing witchcraft. And if you believe Sen. Lindsey Graham, which you should never do, you would think Trump has been charged for espionage. He hasn’t. Nobody, with the exception of Linsey Graham, has accused Trump of being a spy, although I would not discount that idea.

Donald Trump is on record calling this indictment a witch hunt, scam, hoax, baseless, and even a joke, all brought on by the “weaponization” of Joe Biden’s department of “in” – justice for the sole purpose of election interference.

Although it’s possible – anything is possible in Washington – I don’t think the Biden administration is using the DOJ as a weapon against Donald Trump’s run for president. Trump’s history of lying, cheating and stealing has finally caught up to him. He brought this on himself. He seriously thinks he can and should be able to get away with anything. Karma says otherwise.

Trump once said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” and he was right. For some odd reason, people see him as a demigod. But he’s not a demigod. He is a con man. And the jig is up.

Kevin Foster is a lifelong resident of the area. He is retired and spends his days watching birds and losing at Jeopardy!