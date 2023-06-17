Spirit Matters: A Father’s Day weekend reverie

My dad has been deceased for almost 10 years, and I am still sometimes surprised by the memories that emerge in my idle time.

This morning, it was our random shake runs to Maid Rite diner in the Peru Mall.

Maid Rite’s shakes were legendary.

And they were big enough one of us could lay claim to the shake served nicely in a glass jar with whipped cream and a cherry on top, while the other ate the rest in the container in which it was mixed.

We could do that. If we wanted to.

But this was Maid Rite, and all bets were off.

Neither one of us was going to leave that diner without glutting ourselves with our own thick, freshly blended milkshake.

If we got different flavors, we might let the other taste it. But splitting a shake was out of the question.

Dad always got chocolate. Always.

I was never sure which flavor I would order until the words came out of my mouth to the server. (This is still a problem when dining out, and deciding what to eat. Just ask my husband.)

Dad’s love for chocolate shakes was well-known.

Whenever he was admitted to the hospital for recurring cellulitis in his leg, he would always order a chocolate shake off the menu. In addition, someone would make at least one run to McDonald’s to grab him a shake and lift his spirits.

It was strange how sipping a chocolate shake could, at least momentarily, make him happy and content as a little kid again.

Several weeks before Dad died, he was admitted to the hospital for a few days.

He had gotten progressively weaker, and quieter. Questions were now answered with one or two words, if they were answered at all.

It was late November or early December and the former St. Mary’s Hospital in Streator had put up their blue lights for the holiday season.

My dad loved blue lights around Christmas time, particularly those at St. Mary’s. While they were up each year, he often took a drive by to enjoy them. He found them calming and peaceful.

While visiting him alone, I looked out the window and asked if he wanted to get out of bed and look at them.

He had no desire to do so. None.

My heart was crushed.

During that visit, I also asked if he wanted me to run to McDonald’s and grab him a shake.

No, he flatly responded.

I pushed it a bit.

Are you sure? It might make you feel a little better …

Nope.

If my heart could produce tears, it would have been on the verge of sobbing at that moment.

I didn’t know then, or didn’t want to admit to myself, that Dad had no interest in a chocolate shake, because he was dying, and his body was preparing for death by shutting down his appetite.

Since I am my father’s daughter, I still love a good, thick shake from time to time.

Occasionally, I will get a chocolate shake just because.

Just because I thought of him.

Whomever says the dead are gone and inaccessible to us, has never shared a chocolate shake with their deceased father, with a big smile on her heart.

You know, just like old times.

