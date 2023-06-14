Write Team: Life with a three-legged dog

When talking about people or things we love, pets are usually high on the list.

After a long discussion about animals, I once heard a friend say, “We humans aren’t deserving of dogs.” This idea hit me right in the heart. No, we do not deserve the loyal kindness and compassion dogs can offer. We humans certainly do not deserve the respect, grace and patience our dogs give us. But I am eternally grateful for all of the wonderful dogs I have had throughout my life – all the dogs I’ve cried with, ran with, dressed up, watched movies with, gave crazy names to, and loved like a true member of the family.

The dog who currently has my whole heart is named Brody. Because I sent his information away to get his DNA results, I can tell you proudly he is a third Cocker Spaniel and a third Rat Terrier. The terrier mix I highly suspected because of the white stripe running down a mainly black face with two little brown spots above his chocolate brown eyes. While scrolling through Facebook late one night about seven years ago, this adorable little face popped up on my feed. “Well, who are you?” I thought. The more pictures I saw of Brody seemed to imprint him on my mind and I thought about him for weeks.

I decided to call the number of the adoption agency located close to Joliet. Turns out Brody was from southern Missouri, found hopping along the side of the road for over five days in a row. “Did you notice Brody only has three legs?” the woman kindly asked me. “Well, yes,” I admitted. “And I wanted to ask you more about that.” She explained Brody’s left leg was found to be all arthritic after having been broken for so long, and therefore, it had to be removed. Unfortunately, thoughts of medical bills went through my mind: Would I have enough money to support him? Despite all my worries, I agreed to meet him.

I patiently waited in my car outside a distant Petsmart, like I was waiting for a blind date. Would we get along? Would Brody like me? Would we have an instant connection? Well, all of my dreams came true. He was sweet and kind and so handsome! His leg was newly removed so the area around his left shoulder was freshly shaved. To me, it seemed like he was used to that left leg being immobile for so long that it probably felt like a sense of relief to just get it out of his way. He moved about easily and hopped over curbs with no problem.

After having a memorable meeting, I happily agreed to adopt Brody. I was able to bring him home a few weeks later after he had a heartworm removal procedure. The poor guy had been through a lot! When I picked him up at the same Petsmart as before, Brody seemed extremely groggy this time. He slept for the next few days on the couch with me close by, sleeping on the floor at night. He would only go outside through the front door and refused to go upstairs for almost three weeks. He seemed timid and scared.

Soon enough, Brody bounced back. He joyfully ran around the backyard and even dug a big hole with only his front right leg! He amazed me with his resiliency and joyfulness. With a big smile, he accepted lots of pets and treats. We took walks around the block and even went hiking. Despite having only three legs, Brody is able to jump up on a bed, take up an entire couch, hop into a car and enjoy lots of time being active outside.

I feel beyond blessed to be Brody’s “mom.” Loyal, funny, sweet, and kind are all words that describe my three-legged companion. Despite his limitation, Brody has adapted and found a way to get around that works for him. After losing someone important in my life, I too have always felt as though something is “missing.” Maybe we all have something we are missing, whether literally or figuratively. Brody has shown me that we can adapt, reconfigure, and also enjoy life along the way.

Brittany Muller lives in Peru and works as a special education teacher at Lighted Way in La Salle. She enjoys writing and has worked on small school newspapers for much of her life.