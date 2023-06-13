Write Team: Get lost in the healing of nature

“Lose yourself in nature and find peace.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Emerson, Frost, Whitman and Thoreau. Fabulous poets throughout time whose main character in most of their writing was nature.

Finding yourself lost in nature is an extended metaphor for life. As the seasons change in the living world, so do they in our individual lives. Nature is beautiful, strong, wise, spiritual and peaceful-as are humans. Nature and people can be reborn and healed after natural or manufactured destruction. Most importantly, nature always balances out.

That offers me hope we will only sometimes exist in the lowest valley. Eventually, peace and calm prevail. Balance is vital to healthy living.

I am very spiritual and believe in God and all the Divines. I find myself closest to God when outside walls and surrounded by His beautiful landscapes. I find myself again after my outings because of conversations between myself and God. When I am alone on the beach or on a hike in the woods, I instantly feel a sense of reflection, peace, calm, and healing. Stress and anxiety disappear when I remove myself from electronics, media, and negativity. I understand why

Thoreau walked away from the world’s craziness and lived a simpler life in the woods. I can drown out any outside noise and be present. Seeing and smelling the beauty of the wildflowers and listening to the birds and sounds of the waterfalls have multiple emotional and physical benefits. Breathing in the oxygen from the numerous trees rejuvenates and improves sleep, energy and the immune system – all free and natural ways to improve well-being.

Mother nature also has many lessons to teach, which relates to the extended metaphor.

Everything in nature is connected and has a beginning and an end. However, even in death, does not our spirit remain? Nature is never in a hurry, yet snow melts, flowers bloom, and all things that need to get done do. If humans took this approach to live our daily lives, we would stop and smell the roses along the way. We would be present and appreciate all the blessings we have been provided.

My favorite lesson nature teaches is karma. Things circle back to where they came from. There are natural consequences for actions. The forests and oceans are energy.

Humans are energy. However, whether we choose to coexist positively or negatively will return to us. In our current state, the majority have forgotten this lesson.

I find wisdom and strength in my time spent in natural surroundings. I observe the beautiful old trees and understand that despite aging, I am strong, adaptable and resilient. The storms and the sunshine I have encountered have only strengthened my spirit. The living and nonliving species in nature know exactly what they need to survive. This can translate to my life as well. Keeping things simple, honest, and genuine is food for the soul and living a life of gratitude.

Robert Frost asked us to evaluate the path we chose. Ralph Waldo Emerson wanted us to find our view of nature and find our role in it. Henry David Thoreau shared his ideology of living simply and in harmony with our natural surroundings. Walt Whitman wrote about the spirituality found in nature. All of these poets were drawn to nature and its relatability to life. The joy is that being in nature has prolonged positive effects on us as human beings, not only being a part of this vast universe but focusing on working together, like nature, for the common good.

Living in the Illinois Valley, we are fortunate to have just what we need in our backyard to decompress and connect with the universe. Take the time to hike at Starved Rock or Buffalo Rock state parks. Go for a walk or bike ride on the Illinois and Michigan Canal. Sit on a bench in Allen Park by the river.

Please take advantage of the beauty and healing benefits that just a little time can provide for long-lasting, overall better health. Unplug and surround yourself with God’s beauty. Just like Emerson said, you will find peace.

Lee Ann Raikes is a resident of Ottawa, and now teaches at the Regional Safe School in Peru. She’s been teaching for 18 years.