Write Team: Fenway Park was a gateway to Boston trip

Take me out to the ballgame!

I have always loved playing sports, but there is nothing like attending a baseball game.

For quite some time, I have wanted to visit Fenway Park. My dad and one of his friends always talked about going to all of the ballparks when they retired. Even as a kid, this seemed like a lofty goal. There were, however, a few parks on my list to visit, and Fenway was at the top of that list.

A few weeks ago, I was able to fulfill that dream.

I love Wrigley, but visiting Fenway was like stepping back in time. I grew up on baseball movies, and the Green Monster was featured in many of them. Fenway is the oldest stadium, and it feels like it not in an outdated way, but in a nostalgic way. Babe Ruth walked these halls!

Tickets were very reasonable, and we had great seats. We were able to attend two games during our trip.

If you get the chance to go to Boston, either for a game or just for the history, I highly recommend it.

Fenway was the reason for our trip, but Boston was truly a fantastic town to visit. The city was very clean and easy to travel on foot. We definitely got our steps in, but we’re able to see a lot!

We trekked from the Boston Harbor to Faneuil Hall, to Little Italy. There’s not one part of Boston we skipped, and there isn’t one part we would have skipped. The Boston Tea Party is probably on everyone’s list when they visit and it’s worth it.

Something that wasn’t on our list was the Faneuil Hall Marketplace. It’s a huge collection of shops and food that has a little something for everyone. I especially enjoyed the live music and performers. In 1742, a merchant, Peter Faneuil, built Faneuil Hall as a gift to the city. Since then, it has served as a meeting hall and marketplace.

When we travel, we have a few things planned, (like the Cheers bar), but also like to fill in with some suggestions from the locals when we get there, and Faneuil Hall was suggested by many. We will be visiting Boston again someday and hope to cross some more ballparks off the list in the future.

Angie Magnuson, a DePue native, has resided in Putnam County for the past 20 years where she lives with her two daughters and their dog.