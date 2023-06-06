Write Team: Sporting houseflies not a game

Every year around this time we see an influx of houseflies.

It’s as if they wait by the door and as soon as it’s opened they swoop right in then head straight for a window wanting to go right back out. They’re worse than grandkids on a warm summer day. Unfortunately, flies won’t go back outside. They only come in. I wonder, if their tiny little fly brains could contemplate what their future might hold, would they stay outside?

Whatever they are thinking, if they think at all, is wrong. They don’t belong in the house. I don’t know what they were thinking whoever gave them the name of house fly. Maybe it’s just a shortened version of “Get out of my house, fly.” I got curious as I often do and turned to my one true friend in the whole wide world, Google.

A Swedish scientist by the name of Carl Linnaeus is credited with the name, Musca domestica, and upon further research I’ve learned they’re not as useless as you might think.

I’m not going to get into the complete lifecycle of the housefly because it can get pretty nasty. To understand what makes them useful, however, I must relate the following, (the squeamish may want to close their eyes while they read this) houseflies clean up everything. They especially like meat. Rotten meat. The rottener the better. They also clean up feces. I’m not sure how rotten that needs to be. I doubt they care. Without house flies to clean up all the messes left outside this world would be a lot dirtier. Maybe that’s the reason they want to go back outside once they come in, no dead animals or feces laying around. Their unrefined palate is a good reason to keep them outside where life is good. And filthy.

One more item of note, there are no baby flies. If it has wings, it is an adult. If it’s smaller than normal then it was undernourished when it was just a cute little maggot. And the big ones are full of, well, you get the picture. You can open your eyes now.

I’ve never mastered the intricate function and potency of the typical fly swatter. I don’t know what it is, be it the lack of hand-eye coordination, a glitch in my wrist flick or lack of follow through for fear of breaking something. They’re also messy. In the few times I’ve been able to catch a fly off guard with a swatter, I’ve been left with what seems like a train wreck to clean up.

Enter the lithium-ion fueled, high powered hand-vac. It comes complete with extendable wand, 90 degree twist nozzle and an attached brush, which can be flipped to attention when needed or left in parade rest formation. This, I have mastered.

My technique is easy and trainable. When I see the vile, disgusting creature taunting me, I grab my trusty fly sucker and turn it on. I then walk up to the thing while he’s resting his tired little wings and gently swipe the wand towards his hind side and like magic, he’s gone. Captured. No mess. No fuss.

I imagine when he first makes an appearance inside his new abode his first thought is, “What’s all the buzz about?” When he sees his long lost buddies lying there belly up he should be contemplating his life’s choices. All two days of it.

So, go ahead and grab a hand vac. I’m sure there’s a fly near you that you can practice on right now. Good luck and happy hunting. It’s now a sport.

Kevin Foster is a lifelong resident of the area. He is retired and spends his days watching birds and losing at Jeopardy!