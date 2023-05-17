Write Team: Unzipping the zipper

During construction on the bridge over the Illinois River in Ottawa people started mentioning, with construction, using “the zipper” with reduced lanes.

As I understand it, the zipper is a method of trying to get more cars through the approach to a construction area with reduced number of lanes for the work area. Cars continue to proceed in a lane that will be closed soon. Then, in the block or so immediately before construction, drivers in the open lane and the lane that is closed take turns proceeding in the open lane.

As longer and longer waits were being endured to get through the lights in the intersections that lead up to the lane reduction, this method gained more and more popularity. The major problem with the zipper is to be effective most drivers need to be aware of the procedure and willing to let other drivers pull in front of them in the block before lane reduction. With uncertainty about it, longer delays can actually occur rather than helping the situation. It also needs people not to come from more than one lane that is closed.

Another problem is some use it simply to avoid waiting their turn. They zip down the lane that eventually closes and force their way back into the lane that signs tell us to be in (several streets before the closure.) This causes worse delays for those playing by the rules.

I saw people correctly using the zipper, and others willing to allow others to merge into the lane they were using. I heard remarks people couldn’t believe they were driving in Ottawa when observing these same things. Unfortunately, this behavior could contribute to the backup several traffic lights behind them, if not done well.

If I go down to near the entrance onto the bridge by using streets parallel to La Salle Street, I expect to wait. Zippering then seems both unfair and unnecessary, since there is at least a short break in traffic and much waiting and frustration has already been avoided.

The work on the bridge is complete, but good driving procedures will come in handy when the next construction project comes.

Also, the idea that people should be educated before new traffic patterns and procedures is a good one. This is especially true as we soon will have the first roundabout in this area. I can tell you from personal experience that using a roundabout does not come naturally.

This really is true when you don’t regularly encounter such a driving pattern. It even becomes more of a truth when some who know how they should navigate these configurations decide that they will take advantage of those who are unsure and just a little timid.

My hope is that those who were so gracious at the bridge will continue to be so in the roundabout, at least when I reluctantly drive through this European import that showed up here like soccer.

Rodney Verdine is retired as the assistant director at the La Salle County Detention Home, but also had been a probation officer. He can be reached at newsroom@mywebtimes.com.