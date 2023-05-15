Write Team: Nurse appreciation should be a daily occurrence

“Save one life and they call you a hero. Save a hundred lives and they call you a nurse.”

I came across this unattributed quote recently and it struck me as very fitting. It also can be modified for many other careers especially in emergency services but this is the end of nurses week so I’m using it as I found it.

Since she was conveniently sitting right next to me, I asked my wife, Julie, a registered nurse and health care professional of an undisclosed number of years, how many lives she has saved over the years. I got a deer in the headlights look, a slight shake of her head, a shoulder shrug and a final determination of, “You don’t count.”

I should have expected nothing less from her. She doesn’t see her job as a numbers thing. She doesn’t even see it as a chosen career. For her, being a nurse was her calling. From an early age she felt it was her destiny.

Although she never met her aunt, Eloise Richardson, an Army Air Force flight nurse who went missing in 1944, she feels a connection to her. Eloise also felt the calling. I have to believe most nurses feel this calling.

If you’ve ever watched a nurse working you’ve seen them concentrating on what they’re doing. There is no room for error. Although it does happen, it’s pretty rare. The education and training every nurse absorbs is phenomenal. It even spills over. When Julie was studying for her degree I would quiz her whenever she requested it. That meant I also had to study. The knowledge I absorbed has come in handy when understanding ailments suffered by family and friends. It also helps when watching TV shows, such as “House” and knowing the diagnosis is never sarcoidosis.

One misconception brought about by TV is a floor nurse will always appear instantly when needed. Please don’t ever expect that. You’re not their only patient. When they’re not attending to someone’s needs they’re documenting, documenting and documenting.

Nurse appreciation week always arrives in May, right before graduations. It’s the perfect time not only to show your favorite nurse how much you appreciate them but also to show your support to someone studying to become a nurse. If you know a graduate thinking of a career in nursing, I think I can help.

This past Sunday, the May 7 issue of the Chicago Tribune included a section devoted to nurses. It had article after article about the different types of nurses required in the healthcare industry. There are more specialty nurses than you can imagine. Get your hands on a copy of that publication and make sure you or a prospective nurse you may know can read it.

It takes a special kind of person to be a nurse. You have to care about people. All people. Even the people who might not care about you. As I’m told, it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, every patient deserves the best care possible. It’s this thinking that earns a nurse the hero badge. Heroes do what needs to be done and nurses do it every day.

Kevin Foster is a lifelong resident of the area. He is retired and spends his days watching birds and losing at Jeopardy!