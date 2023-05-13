Lonny Cain: If only we could pay more attention to wishful thinking

“If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.”

A clever quip, I thought, the first time I heard it. A silly thing, making a wish.

Magic wands and Aladdin’s lamp do not exist. Still ... we make wishes. And that’s a good thing. Because wishes tell a story, about others and ourselves.

This week I followed such a story thanks to Susan Cain, an author and “influencer.” Cain (no relation to me) has a following on Facebook where she shared a photo of and quote from the late actor Alan Rickman:

“If only life could be a little more tender, and art a little more robust.”

Then Susan asked, “What’s your ‘If only ... ?” The response, as Rickman would have hoped, was robust.

“That one is sadly too easy for me to answer today: If only people were not so cruel,” said Matt S. “My wife and daughter went shopping in Sherman, Texas, on Saturday and if they had driven a little further south, they could have been in Allen.”

Steve W. said: “All people get hurt by others. If only we could remember the hurt and vow to not cause it for others instead of vowing revenge however and whenever possible.”

Louise S.: “If only we could see our vulnerabilities as part of the human condition rather than mental health labels.”

Stefano A. from Italy: “There’s a poem of the Italian poet Metastasio: ‘If every man’s internal care / Were written on his brow, / How many would our pity share / Who raise our envy now?’”

Jill N: “If only it were more difficult to fool people and less difficult to convince them they’ve been fooled.”

Rich D.: “There are many times I go out in my back yard in the early morning, times when I can be alone. There are no breezes, and the leaves of the pepper trees lay undisturbed, like a peaceful vail, like a most deep and meaningful pause in the midst of all the clamor, and in that moment as I stand there, I simply cannot give you any words that arise, because it is a kind of certainty that any word would diminish! …

“I listen to quietness, and what I hear is a kind of awareness. ‘I’m here … I am.’ …

“If only we could all find a place to pause and be together, if the clamor could subside, and if we could at times feel this quiet longing, which I truly do believe is the very voice of a deep awareness of the unspeakable worth it is ‘to be.’”

Gillian O. (an artist): “If only we could see potential more clearly in the world and in ourselves, perhaps we’d be motivated to aspire to more beautiful things rather than to accept destruction and cynicism. We don’t know often what we’ve lost or what could have been because we can’t see and feel it. I suppose that’s why I try to paint a world that sings with potential, to say ‘another world is possible.’ "

You see? If you listen, there’s a story there. About each person but also about people in general. Brutality in life won’t go away. But our concern about it, our wish for a better world, will not vanish either.

Hearing that from others nourishes hope through a common bond. Which brings me to my “If only.”

If only people knew how to listen. Not only to others, but also to themselves.

