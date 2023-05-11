Write Team: Pearl Jam has been my life soundtrack

There is one burning question I typically have for someone I am just getting to know: What kind of music do you like?

My ears perk up when I hear such words as grunge, rock or the 90s. While such great bands as Nirvana and Soundgarden were rocking in Chicago, I was going to bed early, probably because I had a test about King Tut the next day. A polite person will probably respond with, “And what kind of music do you like?” To that question, I only have one answer: Pearl Jam.

Many know Pearl Jam has been around since the early 90s, rocking in flannels, ripped jeans and long hair. Some early songs such as “Alive” and “Even Flow” still get a lot of airplay on the radio. When I was about 11 years old in 1998, I heard the song “Jeremy” for the first time. As soon as the song came on in the car, my dad quickly moved his hand to the little black nob that controlled the volume. He turned it all the way to the right and that’s when Eddie Vedder’s voice seemed to almost smack me completely upright. Here was a voice I needed to hear, and it quickly became a comforting voice I could cry with, dance to, and even scream back at.

“Listen to the lyrics,” my dad explained. “This song is about something.”

Up to this point in my young fandom, I had never considered a song could have meaning or the lyrics could touch something so deep inside me. Looking back, I see how young and naive I was, but it was this song that prompted me to beg my mom to buy me the album Vitalogy. As we would leave the Peru Mall, my fingers would be covered in sticky plastic as I tried to rip the CD out of its packaging so we could play it right when we got in the car. I think I went through more than four copies of Vitalogy in high school because I was never careful with my CDs; they’d end up scratched and skipping, which drove me crazy.

When I was working at Kmart in 2006, Pearl Jam’s self-titled album came out. I would walk back to the music section on my break and I vividly remember seeing the bright green avocado gracing a blue background on the CD rack. I picked it up and noticed the small little words Pearl Jam in the corner. I bought it and quickly brought it home, plugging my headphones into a large boombox, leaning against my bed on the floor. Songs such as “Life Wasted” and “Gone” hooked me and kept me going through college.

I finally got to see Pearl Jam for the first time a few years later at the United Center. I was way up in the nosebleeds, practically needing a safety harness just to get to my seat. Seeing Pearl Jam live for the first time is an experience I will never forget for many reasons. One of them is the fans. Despite a few obnoxious people, I think Pearl Jam fans are dedicated, loyal and kind. Singing along to a bunch of other people who love the same songs you do is an amazing feeling of harmony, peace and acceptance. One of the other reasons I will never forget this experience is my eyes were absolutely glued to Edde Vedder. I could not look away!

Not only is Eddie Vedder an amazing singer, but he also is funny! He always has something witty to say to the audience. When I saw Pearl Jam in Moline, Eddie Vedder even wrote his own song about the town. Each show is incredibly unique; no two setlists are ever the same. Also, each concert comes along with an exclusive poster. I was lucky enough to see an exhibit of many of the Pearl Jam posters at the airport in Seattle when I saw them there in 2018. I am fortunate to have seen Pearl Jam in a wide range of cities with some of my favorite people.

Pearl Jam has been the soundtrack to my life, and I am so grateful our stars aligned for me to be able to experience them in this lifetime.

Brittany Muller lives in Peru and works as a special education teacher at Lighted Way in La Salle. She enjoys writing and has worked on small school newspapers for much of her life.