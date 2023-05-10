Write Team: Thanks for the help

An interesting thing happens every fall.

As I work to gather leaves to take downtown to the dumpster, I get a little help. On many days I open the garage door behind my car and there is a pile of leaves ready to simply be swept into the containers I use to transport them. Mind you, most (if not all) are on the side of the driveway behind my vehicle. We have a two-car garage.

I thank God for the help and sweep them into the containers for later transport. This is one of many ways the Almighty helps me, with even mundane tasks. I brag God dries the dishes I wash (using gravity that He created).

Sometimes, when I neglect taking my car to the car wash (even though I say I am going to do so) He catches me running errands and sends a light rain to rinse my vehicle. That is only one way He makes up for my lack of ambition, but I’ll leave it there. He also sends His creatures to bring a smile to my face. You may have read when I wrote about the joy of bird-watching, both in my back yard and my mother-in-law’s yard in the past. That, I inherited from my mother, as when my stepfather was in a nursing home in Wisconsin, she researched small aviaries some nursing homes had, including some when we brought her down to visit.

I don’t claim to be the most religious person by any means. I do, however, try to thank my creator when things become easier because of what others might consider natural forces. I consider them natural, but only because they are natural ways God, out of love, seeks to be helpful to one who seeks Him.

The leaves often gather on those days when I grow weary of gathering them myself. He also seeks to raise my spirits by putting into motion events that bring results that I have become frustrated I have not been able to bring about by my efforts.

The best example of such events happened when we decided to have Alex Cross return to be our pastor, more than 20 years after he had left the pulpit at our church. I like Alex (not just because he is a Packers fan-but that helps). When Alex returned, along with him came other people, enough to double our Sunday morning attendance. They were seeking a loving environment in which to worship. This created a wonderful environment that I could never have brought about on my own. This far surpassed my feeling of gratefulness over the leaves at my garage door.

The beauty is God continues to provide both wonderful situations. My apologies to anyone new to our church that my introverted personality has prevented me from rushing up to you and saying how very grateful I am to be worshipping with you. Happy Mother’s Day!

Rodney Verdine is retired as the assistant director at the La Salle County Detention Home, but also had been a probation officer. He can be reached at newsroom@mywebtimes.com