Write Team: Break free from what keeps us from being ourselves

Are you feeling more irritable lately?

Do you surround yourself with constant complainers? Is there an excuse for everything?

This sounds like a commercial, but it is an ongoing live feed.

Humans are notorious for holding themselves back with self-sabotage and limited thinking. However, we all have the power to live up to our potential and purpose. Unfortunately, it’s easier to fall into the narrative of “it’s always been done this way” and remain surrounded by negativity.

We will encounter bumps along the path to living a healthier and more fulfilling life, but it isn’t always as complicated as we make it. With effort and retraining our brains, we can break free from what keeps us from being our best selves.

Thoughts

Top of the checklist is ridding ourselves of negative thoughts and self-talk.

The mind is powerful. We can create scenarios that haven’t happened yet and may never happen, yet we let those thoughts take control. Same with our inner dialogue. We become what we say we are. If we tell ourselves we won’t make it at something, we won’t. We won’t if we say we will never escape a situation. How we view ourselves is how we become.

I remember a conversation with a student I was working with years back, and he told me there was no need to put in effort in academics or sports because he was told by people he trusted he would end up in jail just like his uncle. Such a heartbreaking story.

This child could have succeeded in a career he loved and any sports he played. However, he bought into what he was being told and began to believe it.

We must be wary of how we talk about ourselves and how we let others address us. Good or bad, every decision, choice and action we make daily results from thought. Just like our attitudes, we can control our thoughts. Break free and practice positive self-talk and affirmations. Over time, this retraining will build confidence and lead to positive things entering your life because your thoughts are positive.

People

Examine the people you surround yourself with.

Does your group consist of complainers, gossipers and constant negativity? If that is the case, it’s time to break free.

You become the energy you attract, meaning you will receive that same energy in return. It is easier to remain negative because there’d be no reason to try to find solutions. No one can always be positive, but we can choose how much negativity to allow in. People can lift you or drag you down. What you allow is your choice. This took me years to figure out. I was born a people pleaser, and I want everyone to get along and love each other. While that second trait still rings true, I have learned I don’t owe others my happiness, energy, joy, peace, etc.

I will give a bit of myself, but I have learned I can walk away before I get in deep with the negative energy vampires. You can too. It doesn’t mean I don’t care about others, but I can only control myself.

Social media

Stop comparing yourself to others. If social media is your fix, break free.

The authenticity of what we see on our social media pages is limited. Theodore Roosevelt said it best: “Comparison is the thief of joy.”

Conversely, if you constantly judge others, be prepared to be judged in return.

Instead, stay focused on your path and practice an attitude of gratitude. It isn’t easy to strive for personal growth if you constantly look elsewhere for validation. Avoid FOMO by living your life to the fullest. Everything you need lies within.

Excuses

These run out eventually, but by the time some realize it, many years have passed.

We can rise above our circumstances if we choose. We can be the first one in our family who attends college. We can work for a better-paying job. We can quit our addictions. We can use the lessons learned through adversity as motivation to do better and be better. Playing the blame game is easy and allows for no accountability. We end up losing that game over and over again. We always have a choice. Circumstances don’t define us but can limit us if we let them.

American entrepreneur, Jim Rohn, said it best, “If you really want to do something, you’ll find a way. If you don’t, you’ll find an excuse.” Break free.

Fear

The ultimate dream killer. Break free from the notion that trying something new will be for naught.

Fear could hold us back from the opportunity of a lifetime or the change we need for our well-being. It can stop us from asking questions and searching for truth. Fear of failure inhibits us from growing in all aspects of our lives. Fear is a constant companion, but we can learn to face it. In that, we can find some freedom.

These are some of the players in our lives that hinder us from spreading our wings and soaring. In reality, it’s us. It reminds me of the Cherokee tale of two wolves. In short, we humans are at battle within of both negative (fear/hate) and positive (love/peace) emotions. Which side wins? The one we feed.

Our internal conflicts bond us, but we can make healthier choices by being mindful and aware of what/who we give power and energy. I am that person who lives life by the glass half full mentality. Does that mean I never experience adversity, sorrow, or loss? No, but having an optimistic perspective does allow me to get through tough times a bit easier.

Everything we need to live the life we want we have within ourselves. Break free from looking elsewhere for happiness, stability, success, or whatever you seek. Stop holding yourself back from the greatness you were meant for. Break free from the chains that limit the life you were meant to live.

Lee Ann Raikes is a resident of Ottawa, and now teaches at the Regional Safe School in Peru. She’s been teaching for 18 years.