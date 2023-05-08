Write Team: American economy stuck in political stalemate

This is going to sound crazy, but I don’t think Congress should raise the federal government’s debt limit. The American economy cannot move forward until the political stalemate of the past quarter century is broken.

Last week, the Secretary of the Treasury announced that, unless Congress raises the debt limit, the government will run out of money as soon as next month. When that happens either we’ll find some way around the limit, and never have to hear about it again, or the U.S. will begin to default on financial obligations and likely precipitate a global economic crisis. Probably the latter.

How bad will it be if the U.S. fails to pay its debts on time? Well, the global economy depends on the abundance of dollars, because it’s the currency everyone uses for international trade. Oil, coffee and computer chips? All bought and sold in dollars everywhere around the world. Which means almost every country tries to make sure they can access dollars in case of an economic disruption, and the way they do that is by holding U.S. government debt.

If we default on even a little bit of that debt, the entire world will be confronted by the possibility the dollar is not as stable as everyone assumes. It’s impossible to know how things will play out, but certainly the effects on everyday life in the U.S. will be profound.

The dollar would likely lose value, and imports would become more expensive. Conversely, our exports would be more competitive. But in the short run, prices on a wide variety of ordinary goods, like clothing and consumer electronics, will rise and make the problem of inflation worse. And because U.S. debt would be riskier for investors, interest rates would have to rise, further constraining spending by both government and consumers.

Research from credit rating agency Moody’s Analytics suggests a protracted stand-off on the debt limit would cost the U.S. 5 million jobs and throw us into a deep recession. With the government budget constrained by the debt ceiling, we would see huge cuts in public services – not just Social Security and Medicare, but also schools and law enforcement – in the face of rising need.

In short, we’d be up a creek without a paddle.

But the political debate we’re having here is nothing new. We’ve spent the last quarter century in a political quagmire and the economy has suffered for it.

The U.S. wastes $408 billion in food each year, and yet 34 million people, including 9 million children, don’t have enough to eat on a regular basis.

We face an epidemic of loneliness, young and old suffering alike. A recent report finds that three out of five Americans suffer from loneliness on a regular basis.

We have developed an inability to build almost anything new. Housing, transportation infrastructure, power generation, industrial capacity – building nowadays is often prohibitively expensive and involves extensive legal wrangling.

And instead of taking on important problems facing American society, we’re squabbling over money. Neither side has any reason to compromise with the other, and if they can’t, our problems are about to get much worse.

We shouldn’t have to ask whether or not we will throw ourselves into an economic crisis of our own making. The fact we are points to much deeper problems.

Samuel Barbour is a local economics professor musing on all things topical, within our community and abroad. Questions and comments are fielded at newsroom@shawmedia.com.