B-List: Rockin’ and Rollin’ with Dwayne Johnson

I’m an unashamed fan of professional wrestlers/bodybuilders-turned-actors. From Arnold Schwarzenegger and André the Giant to John Cena and Dave Bautista, I appreciate Big, Beefy (and usually Bald) Dudes who entertain us with elaborate fight choreography and hammy dialogue.

And my fave Big Beefy Bald Dude by a country mile is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Since his first big screen appearance in the opening of “The Mummy Returns” as the legendary Scorpion King, The Rock (all due respect, sir, but I just cannot call you Dwayne) has charmed me with his pearly whites and ginormous arms.

Few men have such expressive eyebrows or impressive pecs. And few men have more consistently amused me on the big screen.

FILE - This file image released by Sony Pictures shows Kevin Hart, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." According to studio estimates Sunday, ‚ÄúJumanji‚Äù grossed $11 million over the weekend. (Frank Masi/Sony Pictures via AP, File) (Frank Masi)

So to celebrate Mr. The Rock’s 51st birthday recently on May 2, here’s a look back at his best movies/roles to date, starting with:

6. Mathayus, “The Scorpion King” (2002)

The Rock’s take on “Conan the Barbarian,” and first full feature film, may have inspired a slew of extremely bad sequels and prequels; and, sure, it was hardly award-winning fare.

But it’s truly not a terrible sword-and-sandals picture, thanks to Johnson’s magnetism and a surprisingly quality supporting cast (yes, that’s “Lord of the Rings” King Theoden Bernard Hill – as the Archimedes-esque mad scientist, and the velvet-voiced Michael Clarke Duncan as the warrior Balthazar).

Also, he rocks (lol) the heck outta that wig.

5. Ray Gaines, “San Andreas” (2015)

Another soft spot of mine is an action-packed disaster film, and “San Andreas” is packed right up to the fault line.

The Rock gets to be both a heroic rescue pilot and a devoted family man as he travels by air, land and water to save his estranged wife and twenty-something daughter from collapsing buildings, earthquakes and deadly waves.

This is another film with a fantastic supporting cast – Paul Giamatti! Ioan Gruffudd! Kylie Minogue! Archie Panjabi! Alexandra Daddario! – and super entertaining action sequences. The baddies get exactly what’s coming to them, Carla Gugino is there being gorgeous as usual and our guy may not be able to stop extreme climate change, but he still ultimately saves the day.

4. Frank Wolff, “Jungle Cruise” (2021)

While “Jungle Cruise” may not have been the next “Mummy” or “National Treasure,” as I’d hoped, this historical fantasy still has a lot going for it.

Namely Emily Blunt as the spirited scientist Dr. Lily Houghton and Johnson as the pun-cracking steamboat captain Frank Wolff – I adore when The Rock gets to go Full Ham, and he looks good in the suspenders, tight pants and captain’s hat.

Also, how can you not love a dude who rescues jaguar cubs, fights cursed conquistadors and has a passion for cartography?

3. Maui, “Moana” (2016)

For Disney’s 56th animated feature film, Johnson tapped into his Polynesian roots (he’s half Samoan, on his mother’s side) and voiced the shape-shifting, tattooed demigod Maui. He’s a character who plays nicely to his greatest strengths: comedy and action.

During the press tour for the film, Johnson spoke frequently about how proud he was to represent his culture in such a huge family film, supporting a Disney princess his own daughters could look up to and see themselves in.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul,” said Johnson last month regarding the announcement that he would be reprising his role in an upcoming live-action adaptation.

2. Luke Hobbs, “The Fast & The Furious” franchise (2011-present)

Since his intro into “The Fast & the Furious” series in “Fast Five” (the best film to date, by the way), Luke Hobbs has fast become one of the greatest additions to the Toretto Family.

A nail-chewing hardcase who barks out gems of wisdom like, “The guys we’re after are professional runners. They like speed, and are guaranteed to go down the hardest possible way, so make sure you’ve got your thunderwear on,” Hobbs is one of the few guys who can plausibly take on Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and come out on top.

And now with the “Hobbs & Shaw” spin-off series, we get to see him and Jason Statham’s Black Ops rogue Deckard Shaw be the grumpiest, most kick-butt of Odd Couples, destroying entire buildings and exchanging barbed insults as they save the day from techno terrorists.

Of all of his roles, Hobbs is the one where The Rock’s past experience as a professional wrestler is most on display. And the fact that Hobbs is also a devoted single dad? Just icing on that giant beefcake.

1. Spencer Gilpin/Grandpa Eddie/Dr. Smolder Bravestone, The “Jumanji” franchise (2017-present)

But when it comes to best character, best performance, it’s truly no contest: in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Jumanji: The Next Level”, Johnson proves that he’s more than just a dude with an impressive physique who can punch on demand.

Over the course of the two films, he convincingly plays both the asthmatic, nerdy teenager Spencer and Spencer’s brash, cantankerous grandpa Eddie, each trapped in the video game character of (the magnificently named) Dr. Smolder Bravestone.

It’s just so dang funny watching the huge mountain of a man that is Bravestone freak out and shriek, “I don’t wanna do this!” when faced with anything dangerous. “I don’t have my Claritin, and I’m allergic to everything!” panics Spencer when he first gets sucked into the game. “Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry…”

And when Johnson channels Danny DeVito’s Grandpa Eddie, complete with nasal New Jersey accent, in the sequel, I am cackling. “Are we in Florida? Did we die? We did die, and now we’re in hell,” he decides, before savoring being in a younger, fitter body: “Oh, will you look at this? My joints feel like buttah.”

The Rock may be rolling into 51 now, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down, thank God. So long as he keeps making movies, I’ll keep watching them – he’s yet to truly let me down.

ANGIE BARRY is a contributing columnist for Shaw Media. To suggest future topics for The B-List, which covers topics in pop culture, history and literature, contact her at newsroom@mywebtimes.com.