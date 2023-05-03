Write Team: Remember Father Marquette, and his local connection

Father Jacques Marquette, one of the earliest and most important explorers, arrived in Canada in 1656, 40 years after the death of Shakespeare and 120 years before the American Revolution.

Having taken his orders in the Society of Jesus at the age of 16, the priest arrived in Canada at 19 years of age. Moving to the center of indigenous culture, being fluent in six native dialects, he established the Sault Ste. Marie Mission in Michigan in 1658. This became a cultural center of his mission work of education, religion and the welfare of the Native Americans. Ministering there for more than a decade, he then moved to St. Ignace, Michigan where he established another mission in 1671, before setting out on his exploratory trip up the Mississippi River to its source in Minnesota.

Flowing westward into the Mississippi River at Grafton, Illinois, the Illinois River was a main transportation route between New Orleans on the Gulf of Mexico and the area now known as Chicago. After a brief land portage, the route went on by rivers and lakes to Quebec City, the principal point of embarkation into the North American Continent.

An important early local historian, Nehemiah Matson, of Princeton, in his book “French and Indians of Illinois River” creates the setting of Father Marquette’s arrival in Illinois in 1673.

Two canoes bearing nine passengers, and the first Europeans to be seen in these parts, appeared on the river unexpectedly. The group included Father Jacques Marquette, Louis Joliet, five oarsmen, and two language interpreters. Their arrival caused a stir among the indigenous peoples. However, the travelers made a peaceful landing using hand signs and symbols.

Can you imagine the excitement of the moment as these nine voyagers approached the shore where the gathered people stood? They were welcomed by the Native Americans and thus began one of the most successful and beneficial missions of early American history.

At this time, Father Marquette established a mission in what is now Utica, Illinois, which according to a plaque standing on the grounds of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Utica, says “devoted missioner and heroic priest-explorer he offered the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass near this spot Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday 1675 and established the First Christian Mission of the Illinois Country.” In 1675, Father Marquette celebrated a Mass in the place now known as Starved Rock.

Suffering from dysentery, he decided his work in Illinois was ended and he wanted to return to Canada. He made it to Ludington, Michigan and instructed his oarsmen to put him ashore because he was near death. They moved onto the shore, and soon the final journey of this great priest, humanitarian and river traveler came to a close. He was buried on May 18, 1675, on the shores of Lake Michigan. Several years later, his remains were transferred and buried under the floor of his St. Ignace Church in Michigan.

Testimony to the importance of this priest is seen in the names of state parks, convention centers, a city in upper Michigan, a public Roman Catholic school in Ottawa, and in the distinguished national university called Marquette University in Milwaukee.

Besides honoring the 37-year-old priest, these institutions bear witness to the courage, vision, compassion and physical strength of Jacques Marquette and the early explorers of these wilderness waterways.

Robert Cotner lives in Seneca and has a passion for writing. He is engaged in social and church activities and a heavy schedule of reading. He is a former English teacher and founder of a monthly literary journal, among other endeavors.