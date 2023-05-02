Write Team: Sharing an adventurous day at sea

My boyfriend Nick and I have had several great fishing trips.

We often go fishing in Wisconsin, and we’ve been deep sea fishing together three times, but he is a deep-sea veteran, having gone with his dad since he was a teenager.

Recently, we had a trip of a lifetime in the Pacific Ocean. For 20 years, he has wanted to catch a marlin. He has had several great trips and caught plenty of mahi-mahi, sailfish, barracuda, bonita, and many others.

This trip started out much like any other, getting up early on vacation to meet a taxi at the front of our resort and head to the fishing port. Once at the port, we grab a coffee. If you’ve ever had coffee from a port, it’s usually black, but sweetened with sugar and it’s delicious! Sometimes you have to pay a fee to get into the port and sometimes the coffee is free.

Any time we head out fishing, whether in the ocean or a lake or river, I go with the attitude, even if we don’t catch anything, I just enjoy being out there. It is so true, especially that view of the sun coming up over the ocean. The reflection on the water, the boats on the horizon.

As we head out, I take it all in while the land fades away. The morning started out slowly, but we listened to some music, got to know our guide and enjoyed the ocean views spotting dolphins and sea turtles. Then, finally, one of the lines took off! We hooked a Mahi Mahi! This was perfect, as we wanted to keep one to eat.

Nick took this first fish and reeled it in easily. Even if we didn’t catch another fish, we had our dinner!

Of course, we always hope for more fish, but at least we caught something. Now it was my turn. I was relaxed, lulled by the soft rocking of the ocean waves, and began to doze off as I awaited the next bite.

About 30 seconds after I closed my eyes, our guide spotted some sailfish. We quickly circled around and got one on. I immediately flew into the fishing chair and put the rod in the holder. I held on as the line few off the reel. I worked and worked to get it in, but this fish fought. As I heeded the advice of Nick and the guide, I was losing steam.

About 30 minutes in, the fish took another dive out to sea and I was about to give up. I was hot, sweaty and my muscles ached. However, I got a glance at the fish and got a second wind. Fifty minutes later and I had landed a very nice sailfish. I was shot.

Now it was Nick’s turn again and we thought after that catch, we might be done for the day. We circled around for some more mahi mahi with no luck. We started to head back to shore, poles still in the water in hopes of something. Circling around after spotting some more fish, still no luck. We were almost back, talking about the day and how we were going to have our mahi mahi cooked when we saw some marlin jump. A big marlin! Finally, could this be it?!

Nick made his way to the back poles as we circled around. Before we made it to the spot where we saw the fish jump, we hooked another fish. What was it? A marlin!

Nick didn’t even have the fish in yet, but we were all celebrating. Eduardo, our guide and his first mate knew how long Nick had been waiting to catch a marlin. Hugs and high fives all around, we were all so happy.

This fish was jumping and dancing, and it was as much fun watching him catch it as if I had caught it myself. Less than 40 minutes later, and Nick had the marlin in the boat.

What an adventurous day at sea! We know this is probably a trip of a lifetime, as it is unusual to catch two trophy fish like that in one trip, but we won’t stop there. I highly recommend fishing if you’ve never been, even here on our Illinois River. It is a relaxing past time and a great way to enjoy the outdoors.

Angie Magnuson, a DePue native, has resided in Putnam County for the past 20 years where she lives with her two daughters and their dog.