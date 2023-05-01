Write Team: Poetry permeates in our lives

If I may, I’d like to quote Professor Dumbledore from the final moments of Harry Potter - “Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic, capable of both influencing injury, and remedying it.” Yes indeed.

For those who weren’t aware, April was National Poetry Month.

Poetry seems to be one of those inconspicuous art forms easily overlooked, though it permeates nearly every aspect of our lives. In fact, it is perhaps one of the most humanizing forces on the planet.

Attempts to explain the entrancing properties of poetry have taken all forms. The Chicago poet Maxwell Bodenheim once said poetry was, “The impish attempt to paint the color of the wind.”

Gwendolyn Brooks simply stated, “Life distilled.”

The novelist and poet Jim Harrison wrote, “Poetry is the language your soul would speak if you could teach your soul to speak.”

Arguably our oldest art form, poetry likely began as a way to accompany ritual song. The rhythmic chants of early man enhanced religious belief and ceremony, and passed on the oral traditions of the people and their way of life.

For example, the editor Margot Astrov recorded in her anthology, “The Winged Serpent,” a song that had come spontaneously to an Inuit woman during a gathering of tribal members at a large snow house. The woman repeated over and over again in an “intoxicated state of joy” - “The great sea has sent me adrift, It moves me as the weed in a great river, Earth and the great weather move me, Have carried me away, And move my inward parts with joy.”

The rapture she felt in repeating this phrase permeated the entire house, as members began admitting openly their prior misdeeds, releasing themselves from the evil of their former actions. Language and poetry are a considered prop for that purpose, and remain so to this day.

I have been involved with poetry for much of my life, and was able to attend many of the poetry slam events that occurred at the Green Mill lounge in Chicago in the early 1990s. Hosted by Marc Smith, the collaboration of words and audience often brought very similar conditions of joy and release to those in attendance. Of course, it may have been the well-stocked bar, but the power of well-chosen words can never be underestimated.

Thanks to school Principal Lauri Madden and Assistant Principal Adam Bialon, Shepherd Middle School was able to offer readings of a wide variety of poetry to the student body during morning announcements throughout April. It was a pleasant reminder of the elusive power of poetry to comfort and connect. To give the mind a place to pause and see the world with new relevance.

As the poet Mary Oliver wrote, “For poems are not words, after all, but fires for the cold, ropes let down to the lost, something as necessary as bread in the pockets of the hungry.” For all of us, don’t forget a daily helping.

