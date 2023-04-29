Admit it, Gene Kelly’s dance in the rain sure looked like fun

Tell me you’ve done this at least once in your life.

Tell me you walked outside into a summer rainfall, leaned your head back and soaked up this caress of nature.

There was no wind or dark skies churning green. Not even the rumble of thunder. Just a gentle, almost heavenly drench to feed the thirst of flowers, grass and trees, and ponds and streams. And people, like us.

As a kid I would recite that little song: “Rain, rain go away. Come again some other day.”

I was upset when rain took away a precious play day. And I admit those silly words still scroll through my head when rain keeps me from much-needed mowing. (That’s right, I’m talking about you, April.)

But there is that special kind of rainfall, the shower that seems to invite you with it’s own drumbeat on rooftops, pavement and green-capped trees. Come ... dance, it whispers.

I have this memory from my teen years. Of one evening when I felt a bond with the rain ... after a brief summer downpour. It was late evening and the streetlights highlighted puddles in the street and drenched and dripping leaves.

Lonny Cain

There was a cloak of silence tucked around the night making it easy to walk the street through cooler air without burdens of the day. I walked slowly to the end of my block and back.

It felt like an escape from the hustle of my world, and whatever drove me to get out of the house. I still feel the urge now and then to take that damp walk again to relive that memory of mist still in the air and the smell. You know that smell, right? You’ve probably said it. I’ve said it: “It’s gonna rain. I can smell it in the air.”

That earthy scent has a name. Petrichor (pe-tra-core). It’s from two Greek words: “Petros” or “stone” and “ichor,” the fluid that flows through the veins of the Greek gods.

Science tells us an organic compound called geosmin is released into the air when rain hits porous soil or rock. Some experts think our ability to pick up this scent came in handy when finding water was vital to survival.

We know the importance of rain, especially when it seems to vanish. And the threat of rain when it washes away homes and lives. There’s a good side and a dark side, but water surrounds and sustains our lives.

When we are not worshipping rain, we turn it into a symbol of sorrow or defeat or pain, especially with song.

“Sometimes I’d like to quit / Nothin’ ever seems to fit / Hangin’ around / Nothin’ to do but frown /Rainy days and Mondays always get me down.”

But then there’s the unforgettable image of Gene Kelly, umbrella in hand, splash-dancing in the street: “I’m singing in the rain / Just singing in the rain / What a glorious feelin’ / I’m happy again.”

Rain usually is not that inviting, and rain, rain go away is my wish.

But I do hope it comes again another day. When, together, we will dance again.

