Write Team: I’m back outside

I linger in the soft evening air, feasting my soul on the richness of the vivid sunset, hearing the companionable chirping of the robins settling down for the night, smelling the green and growing grass, soaking in the peace and magnificence of creation. Inside jobs can wait. My business now is appreciating the expansive sky and earth awakening to spring.

The men have been buzzing around with various tractors these last few warm and dry days, cleaning up, fixing up, getting ready for planting. Ben’s early sowing of peas and spinach in the garden are up already in promising rows. The overwintered canola fields bless us with fresh greens. I cooked some up this noon and wow, the grandkids scarfed them right down.

At their home up on the hill, the kids make themselves useful taking turns checking the ewes that are dropping lambs right and left. The barn is bursting with the bouncing babies and the whole family takes delight in them, in spite of the late and sometimes arduous nights assisting in births if there are complications. All the children enjoy naming the lambs and holding them, stroking their soft ears, admiring their different unique markings, watching them caper about so joyfully.

My cows are pretty much done calving and the lot has filled with savvy calves learning to be part of the herd. The older grandkids helped me train the little heifers to the halter, which we like to do when they’re quite small so they’re easier to handle. Soon we can turn them out to pasture, which is one the most fulfilling feelings of all for this stockman.

While the grass is beginning to green, it needs to get a bit more of a head start before we start grazing, so the plants can build up their root systems. I’ve been walking the paddocks, planning strategies for grazing rotations. It appears that most of the seedings took the winter all right. I wasn’t sure, since we had so little snow cover when we got frigid temperatures. Meanwhile, our hay supply is still ample, so the cows are well fed.

I’ve been able to hang wash out on the line, accompanied by the smiling daffodils nodding gently in the front flower beds. We’ve been playing on the swings, tossing balls, anything, just anything to be outside.

Even when we’re in the house, we keep windows open for the fresh air and sounds of life. Gone are the winter days when most of life was centered within these walls.

On my way into school this morning, I picked up a blossom that had fallen from the maple tree by the front door and showed it to the fourth graders I read with. They talked about pussy willows and other signs of spring they’ve been seeing. We’re seeing buds popping out on trees and bushes, so many signs of promise.

Last fall I was especially aware of treasuring the last bright days warmed with color, the fruitfulness of the trees, the fullness of seed pods and acorns in all their varieties of shapes and textures and sizes, the lingering green of pastures and wheat fields – knowing it would all pass and die down as we were reduced by winter’s hardships.

Now we have spring, when we find out what didn’t die over the winter. And glory be – so much didn’t die, or rather, died and came back to life!

Winifred Hoffman of Earlville is a farmer, breeder of dual-purpose cattle and a student of life. She can be reached at newsroom@mywebtimes.com.