Write Team: What can we do? We have to live with our laws

Is there nothing we can do?

I’m numb. It just doesn’t affect me anymore. Whether it’s the overnight death toll in Chicago or the seemingly daily occurrence of mass shootings around the country, I just have no more feelings about death tolls on the nightly news. The sad fact is there is nothing we can do about it.

The Second Amendment gives us the right to keep and bear arms. A lot has been said that our founders meant we could own a musket. At that time it was true. It also meant that we could own knives, swords, suits of armor, and even cannons if you could afford one. Arms refer to armaments or any object that can be used to protect life and property including everything from pitchforks to B-52s loaded with nuclear-tipped cruise missiles. Don’t believe me? Get yourself a warplane, load it with nukes and if someone tries to disarm you, take them to court.

Auto and semi-automatic weapons must be allowed in order to have a well-regulated militia. You simply cannot fight a well regulated militia with a woefully regulated one. You would get slaughtered.

Assault weapons always get the blame every time one is used to kill children. It is an absolutely honest statement when one says that guns don’t kill people. Although they are designed to do just that, it takes a mentally disturbed person to use one on school children.

We don’t always know who among us has a mental health issue. Further, we don’t know how dangerous a person might be when they go off the deep end. There is nothing we can do to prevent these people from arming themselves. It is their constitutional right.

Our right to keep and bear arms was born out of the need for militias to protect our communities all the way back to our early beginnings in this land. All able-bodied men were required to join a militia in the early days, especially if you owned a weapon. My fifth great-grandfather, Josiah Fish, was a militiaman during the Revolutionary War. He protected the area of Vermont not only from the British but also from the (New) “Yorkers” who wanted the land to be included within the borders of New York state. After the war, Grandpa Fish helped the sheriff keep peace in Vermont as he was still serving in the militia.

Militias fell in and out of favor in the United States until the National Guard was formed in 1903, which basically took their place. Still, there are more than 500 militia groups scattered around the country. I don’t know of any local militias but I would not be surprised to learn of one. However, modern militias are not the problem. They are doing what is rightfully granted to them under the Second Amendment. They are keeping and bearing arms. That in itself is not a problem and that’s good because there is nothing we can do about it.

The mass murders happening in our country are here to stay. We could enact more laws to discourage them but they will never prevent them. Laws prevent nothing. They are in place in hopes of only to help keep good people from turning bad.

We could change the Second Amendment. We could even eliminate it. That’s never going to happen though. There is too much money to be lost in congressional and senatorial campaigns. Besides, it would probably spark a civil war. No, assault weapons and mass murders are here to stay. There is nothing we can do about them. We just have to live with them. And some of us will have to die.

Kevin Foster is a lifelong resident of the area. He is retired and spends his days watching birds and losing at Jeopardy!