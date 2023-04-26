Write Team: Freedom not taken for granted

In March, according to Jordan News, two ultra-Orthodox members of the Israeli parliament reintroduced a bill that would ban all efforts to spread Christianity in the land where Jesus Christ was born, lived, died and rose again.

The All Israel News outlet said the bill threatens violators with imprisonment: one year for speaking the name of Jesus to an adult, two years for speaking of Jesus to a minor younger than 18.

The proposed legislation targets “missionary groups, mainly Christians,” who have increased their efforts to convert people in Israel. It would criminalize even “speaking peacefully” to “persuade” a person of a different faith.

The legislation would make it illegal to have Christian conversations in person, online, in print or by email. Sharing the teachings of Jesus Christ, in the land he called home, would be a crime. Some are calling it the Anti-Missionary bill. How this must grieve the heart of God.

On March 22, Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, announced on Twitter, in Hebrew and English, “We will not advance any law against the Christian community.”

Religious freedom is not a way of life in many parts of the world. According to an article by World Population Review, practicing Christianity is problematic in several countries where other religions are predominant or in Communist nations.

The article explains: “The severity of the laws (and the punishments for breaking them) vary depending upon the specific country. In most cases, it means Christians cannot gather to worship together in churches. Nor can they publicly express their faith … It frequently also means that simply owning a Bible or talking about Christianity — even among family members in the privacy of one’s own home — can result in imprisonment or death.”

And, “What’s more, the regimes that are most likely to restrict freedom of religion are the same regimes that are more likely to be secretive and/or deceptive about differences between the letter of the law and its real-world implementation.”

The 10 countries, where it is most dangerous to be a Christian are North Korea, Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Sudan, according to Open Doors USA 2023 World Watch List.

Christians in these countries risk imprisonment, torture, rape, starvation, sexual enslavement and death, solely because of their belief in God and their obedience to His Word.

I’m so thankful for our First Amendment rights: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

I am thankful every day I live in a country where I am free to openly worship my Creator. I’m glad I live in a land where I can attend a Bible study on Thursday mornings, and church services every Sunday. May it always be so in the United States of America.

Kathy Hardee is a wife, mother, grandmother, children’s church teacher, and God-worshiper. You can contact her at kathy@kathyhardee.com.