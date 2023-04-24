Write Team: Getting confirmed led to many takeaways

Even though I received my First Communion when I was young, wearing a frilly white dress and having a party at home with a giant Subway sandwich my mom bought to feed our entire family, I never received Confirmation.

Recently, I decided to take the opportunity to attend RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults), taught by the Rev. Father Tom Otto from the La Salle parishes. Despite the name of the classes indicating a formal type of induction, the classes were more of an opportunity to deepen one’s relationship with God, learn more about Him, and also receive a sacrament.

Classes started in October and on April 8, I was able to make my Confirmation with my sponsor and dear friend, Corrie Cunningham, firmly placing her hand on my shoulder and supporting me the entire time. During the classes, Father Tom talked about the seven sacraments, the history of Jesus, how to read the Bible, and he also had a few speakers talk to the class about their personal journeys in faith. Classes were in the Relic Chapel in St. Patrick’s Church were from 6 to 6:45 p.m. every Wednesday.

One of the most important takeaways from these classes was how to pray and actually have a conversation with God. Just like with any good friendship, deep and meaningful conversations need to be had. One can start by simply being grateful to any higher power, whatever or whomever you decide to believe in. Also, one can ask forgiveness, say a prayer for a specific person, ask something specific for oneself, such as help with an issue at work or strength to handle a certain situation. Meditation can be closely related to prayer, especially during my personal journey towards self-growth.

Like me, Father Tom enjoys etymology, the study of words. His lessons were sprinkled with the meanings of different words, such as the meaning of the town of Bethlehem to be “house of bread.” There are many other symbols of bread in the Bible. I found all his explanations and knowledge fascinating.

Father Tom’s metaphors also were powerful. One of my favorites is the analogy of God being like a parent holding a train ticket for a child. Just like a little child getting on a train, the child’s parent will typically keep track (no pun intended) of the ticket before boarding the train. The child might complain and ask, “Why can’t I have my ticket now?” And the parent will respond, “Because you might lose the ticket. I’ll hold it for you. Trust me.” Sometimes we simply have to trust, believe, and surrender to a higher power.

The outpouring of support I received from my family and friends was incredibly meaningful to me as I received Confirmation. Some days I questioned my journey, but then a surprise handmade cross would be waiting for me on my desk at work with a handwritten note. Or a family member would send me a clay angel to keep in my pocket, always reminding me that I am loved and protected.

I am truly thankful to Father Tom Otto, Father Michael Pica, and the other members of the La Salle Catholic Parishes who have welcomed me and brought peace to my life. I hope everyone can find their own personal higher power to bring them peace and wisdom. Sometimes we are led to exactly where we need to be.

Brittany Muller lives in Peru and works as a special education teacher at Lighted Way in La Salle. She enjoys writing and has worked on small school newspapers for much of her life.