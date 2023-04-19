Write Team: Making sense of tax filing inefficiency

Efficiency is one of the hallmarks of a free market economy, yet our economy is riddled with inefficiencies. How can that be?

I am reminded of this conundrum as we emerge from tax season this week by the evergreen suggestion of coming up with a simpler way of filing with the IRS. For many years I have heard it argued we ought to have the IRS mail us a copy of our annual tax statement for us to look over; if everything appears to be in order, we check a box on a postage-paid card included with the report and drop it in the mail. No mucking about with “free” software (that somehow always gets money out of you), no need to hire anyone to do your paperwork. Just sign a form, drop it in the mail, and you’re done.

Wouldn’t it be nice?

Despite numerous proposals for such a system over the years, we are nowhere near enacting it. Tax season remains just as frustrating as it ever was – perhaps more so in the age of the internet. I’m old enough to recall the days when people would get together every April 15 to stand in long lines together at the post office, which would stay open late into the night so people could get their filing postmarked by 11:59 p.m. Nowadays, tax filing software can feel almost like an advertisement for your local tax preparer’s office.

The thing is the IRS has known all along what we paid in tax, and who owes what to whom. Filing our taxes just shows that we know what they already know. If you’re someone with multiple sources of income, or an especially complicated financial situation, it might make sense to go through the process of calculating your taxes. But for most of us, it’s all pretty straightforward.

So why don’t we make it easier on ourselves? Well, the tax preparation industry’s $14.4 billion in annual revenue is one reason. According to a 2020 report from ProPublica, Intuit’s TurboTax unit generated $1.6 billion in operating income. And some of that money goes into hiring lobbyists to ensure industry stays profitable.

But another reason filing your taxes is unnecessarily complicated is anti-tax activists like Grover Norquist. Because of our annual tradition of stoking frustration and resentment through bureaucratic nonsense, the mere mention of “raising taxes” is enough to set off massive protest from every corner of society.

Hence the federal budget is forever running into the constraint of revenue. We can’t bear to cut anything – the Department of Defense, Social Security, and Medicare account for over half of federal government spending – and we can’t raise taxes. Hence the national debt just keeps getting bigger, putting us on a path to recurrent crisis.

The irony in all this is that, if we spent a little more time and energy helping each other instead of squabbling over who owes what for how much, we’d likely all be better off. But it seems Americans, given a choice between navigating a haphazard and Byzantine system of tax law, or making time to care for one another, show a preference for paperwork.

And I suppose that’s what a lot of the inefficiencies in our economy are about: preferences.

Samuel Barbour is a local economics professor musing on all things topical, within our community and abroad. Questions and comments are fielded at newsroom@shawmedia.com.