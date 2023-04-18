Write Team: Life’s journey brings many blessings

As I inch closer to my sixth decade, I can’t help but reflect on my life’s journey.

My path has taken many twists and turns, as it does for most, and I genuinely am grateful for each chapter and all the characters who were a part of my script. Through all the seasons, hills and valleys, I have grown in all areas of life and as a human being in general.

For those who know me now, I am not the shy, quiet kid I once was. On the contrary, I have become more self confident and willing to share my voice as I age. However, maturity-wise, I still can act like a youngster, and I can assure you that will never change.

As I continue to watch my children grow into beautiful adults, I can’t help but continue to give thanks above for such blessings. Adding my little angels, my grandchildren, into this newest chapter, my heart is overflowing with gratitude. As I maneuver life’s adventures, I no longer live in fear, nor do I sit back and wait for things to happen. I thank the people in my life for that. However, sometimes turning thoughts into action can cause a whirlwind, but I will never regret not letting fear hold me back.

Over the past few years, I have shown much growth regarding mindset/mindfulness practices.

Once I became aware of my self-talk, thoughts, affirmations, and who/what I surrounded myself with, I felt more hopeful and confident as opposed to letting fear and negativity hold me back. It was this newfound confidence that led me to act as opposed to sitting around and doing nothing.

My husband and I have always wanted to retire near the ocean. We are active and love the outdoors. Finally, we were getting closer to our goal. I had put in my final years for retirement at MES, the wonderful school I spent the majority of my teaching career. I had three years left, but with Illinois weather’s continual gloom and doom, I had it in my mind to get us to Florida sooner than expected.

Our son is stationed at Hurlburt Field near Destin, Florida, and after visiting him there, we fell in love with the emerald coast. The salt air, heat, and humidity did my sinuses and body good. I was back to running daily and did not once suffer from knee pain or sinus issues during our time there. We discussed it when we returned to Illinois, and I decided to act. I applied for teaching jobs in the Destin area, and my son said I could stay with him until we found our place.

Was this scary? Yes, but this also came with a lot of excitement. Fortunately, I landed a teaching job at a great school and resigned from MES. We put our house up for sale and were preparing for this next adventure.

I moved to Florida in late July to start my next chapter while my husband stayed back to wrap things up. I got into my new school on Aug. 1 and began preparing to move from teaching seventh to fourth graders. Another change, but I fully embraced it. It was a refresh and reset. However, back home, we weren’t selling our house, and we couldn’t find housing in Florida. After much discussion, we decided the timing wasn’t right because of many unforeseen factors, so I packed up and drove back to Illinois.

As He always does, God has a plan. After I returned home, we sold our house. I took a new teaching position at ROE 35 Academy and love it! We found a nice place to rent until we decide on our next move. Sometimes the paths we choose are put before us for reasons we aren’t even aware of. But, in the end, things always seem to work out.

Do I regret turning my thoughts into action? No. I had six fabulous weeks with my son, who I hadn’t seen in almost two years due to deployment. I developed and maintain new friendships with my Wright Elementary family. I now have my Florida teaching license for five years. I spent every weekend at my fav decompressing spot, the ocean. We can’t let fear hold us back, even if things do not work out as initially intended. If we have a dream, goal, or aspiration, we will never achieve those things by sitting around and just talking about it. Could we fail, yes? But there is a possibility we will succeed.

Whatever path we choose, there will be endless lessons and blessings. If we take a wrong turn, different opportunities could present themselves and lead us in a direction than previously planned. I firmly believe that things happen for a reason, and God’s plan may differ from ours.

Sometimes it may not be the most direct pathway, but good still transpires. Life is what we make it! Fear will play a role in our narratives, but we can choose how significant that role is. Jim Carey had a great quote that puts living with fear into perspective. “You can fail at what you don’t want, so you might as well take a chance at doing what you love.”

Faith over fear.

Lee Ann Raikes is a resident of Ottawa, and now teaches at the Regional Safe School in Peru. She’s been teaching for 18 years.