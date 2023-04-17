Write Team: Youngsters, respect your elders

Last time on the Write Team I promised to write about retirement and my experience.

This column deals with related issues. Some items come from my direct experience, and some do not. I will identify which category a few items fall into but not all.

At the age of 50 or so, people start to lose some of their ability to see after when driving. I have noticed this myself. When combined with the possibility of cataracts, which further blur vision, not only could it make driving at night difficult, it also may make driving scary. This is why at First Baptist we have moved some meetings to in the afternoon, when the majority of the people in the meeting are elderly. For some younger people who have such problems, they continually schedule family events after dark. They don’t realize this can be scary and even dangerous for older relatives.

Imagine driving any time for 40 to 50 years, then not being able to drive after dark. This can be frightening when you suddenly have to drive at night. For a well-functioning person this can cause depression, and just not wanting to go anywhere. When the “youngster” is the person’s child, who is used to to the parent doing everything as long as they can remember, a d distinct lack of understanding can lead to arguments and unreasonable demands. Other changes with aging can also bring on fear. A few things I routinely did now can cause anxiety as I do them less.

Aging brings diminished physical capabilities that youngsters don’t understand, or don’t notice as they occur. The last several years of my mother’s life saw many such declines including cognitive problems, as she started to show signs of Alzheimer’s. For my wife and I it was much more noticeable, as we didn’t have weekly contact with her, than it was for my brothers.

I am careful to avoid statements like “she’s losing it,” in a dismissive manner than are youngsters. This is especially true in the presence of an elderly person. Arthritis, diabetes and heart ailments often are encountered by elderly people and not understood by youngsters.

Decreased income may accompany retirement; this youngsters don’t consider. Therefore less should be expected of the elderly when having family gatherings, meaning mother shouldn’t have to supply food or cook as much as in years past. I also have noticed that respect (especially of the elderly) is not as present as in the past. This is the cruelest way youngsters mistreat the elderly. I’m sure many an elderly person cried themselves to sleep over the perceived disrespect received. Their busy lifestyle can hinder the young from spending as much time as they should, listening to the elderly. I also have noticed in myself, as I age, I have less patience with people repeating behavior that is disagreeable with my world view (grumpy old man). So I know it isn’t all the youngsters’ fault when problems occur.

Believe it or not, experience may make the elderly much more valuable to youngsters. Sadly, most won’t realize it until they slip into the elderly category.

Rodney Verdine is retired as the assistant director at the La Salle County Detention Home, but also had been a probation officer. He can be reached at newsroom@mywebtimes.com