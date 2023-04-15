Paperwork: Please be careful next time you rain on someone’s parade

It’s funny how something funny can be not so funny.

No, I am not being overly funny, just making a point. As was cartoonist Bill Watterson when he crafted an elaborate comic for his popular strip Calvin and Hobbes.

The panel has two small insets, a beginning and an end. The first inset shows a teacher handing Calvin his paper saying, “Very good work Calvin. You got an ‘A’.”

Behind this inset is a blowup showing Calvin’s 6-year-old imagination exploding with a ticker tape “Calvin Day” parade. His limo passes a crowd roaring with applause. A huge Calvin balloon labeled “Boy Genius” and fireworks fill the sky.

In the closing inset the teacher says, “All right, class, books open! Next chapter!” Calvin, chin resting in hand, leans on his desk and releases a weary “sighhhh.”

Back to reality. The teacher’s compliment was not enough. But there’s more to this funny story.

This comic was shared on Facebook with an interesting comment from a man who teaches English in Japan.

“One of the boys I taught for the last 4 years has some sort of developmental disability which makes things difficult for him,” he said.

“A couple of months back his class had a speaking test where they had to read a passage from a book and then summarize that passage in their own words inside of 30 seconds. He did it with simple sentences, hit all the points he needed to hit, and as a result he got a perfect score. I tell my students who got a perfect score and when I announced his name his classmates applauded him. He was surprised but so stoked. It was a really cool moment.

“This comic reminds me of that. It also shows the importance of rewarding success and rewarding success adequately. With the inconsequential way this comic treats Calvin’s accomplishment it’s no wonder he goes back to not caring. So many others go back to not caring for the same reason.”

Lonny Cain

It’s not fair to suggest teachers set off fireworks when students get an “A.” And there’s a proper time and place for applause, but in this case the teacher says his student was beaming.

I hear a lot of criticism about parents who feel their kids should get a trophy just for showing up and being on the team. I don’t want to push this issue into that debate. But I can relate to that student in Japan. I think we all can.

I was not a straight-A student. And when I got an “A” I did not expect applause. I stayed in that “not caring trap.” I didn’t expect top grades so I did not pursue them. I labeled myself as “average.”

We are always judged on some scale or another, but there are grades more important than A’s. It’s about how others see us – and how we see ourselves.

That student with the perfect score also was given a perfect moment of recognition. It’s more complicated than that, I know. Still, we all need to be appreciated.

Some form of applause helps drown out that voice inside telling us what we cannot be.

There are a lot of Calvins out there. Toss some confetti into their ticker tape parade when you can.

