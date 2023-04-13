Write Team: America’s greatest auto designer

Gordon Miller Buehrig, America’s greatest automobile designer, was born on June 18, 1904, in Mason City.

I first met Gordon Buehrig, in Arizona in 1985. I was there on research and lecturing on the “Art forms of the Auburns, Cords, and Duesenbergs.”

Gordon, who had designed these magnificent motorcars – the 35 Auburn, the 36 Cord, and half of the custom made Duesenbergs. Gordon was to be in the audience. I was uneasy, to say the least, lecturing to the creator. To put me at ease before the lecture, Gordon said, “Let me tell you a story, Bob.”

There once was a man who had survived the Johnstown Flood. At every opportunity, he told of the flood and his survival. When he finally arrived at the Pearly Gates, he reminded St. Peter that he had survived the Johnstown Flood and asked, “Do you think I could tell about it at one of your meetings?” Obliging, St. Peter replied, “I think that’s possible – maybe at a Wednesday evening gathering. But there’s something I must warn you about.” “What’s that?” the man asked. “Noah’s going to be there.”

Gordon liked the lecture, and we formed an immediate kinship, the artist in metal, and I, the academic who appreciated his art. In fact, in June 1986 Gordon, his wife, and daughter were in Aurora, where he was to receive an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from Aurora University. As vice president there at the time, I had arranged the conferral with the board of trustees. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Cord 810, I also arranged an exhibition of classic autos, including Gordon’s personal 810 and the 1932 Duesenberg Crown Victoria Coupe, on loan from the ACD Museum, Auburn, Indiana.

Gordon had designed this classic automobile and had not seen it since he designed it. He was delighted to be reunited and had his and his family’s photographs made with the car. We displayed these autos on the front lawn of Eckhart Hall, “Old Main,” named for Charles Eckhart, founder of the Auburn Automobile Company and an early benefactor of the college.

This was the only degree Gordon would ever receive, and he was very proud of it. The New York Times cited it as one of his achievements in his obituary in 1990. His daughter once asked me why no other institution had ever recognized her father in this way. The answer is, of course, that the study of the automobile does not fit into academe’s neat “fields of study,” and we ignore the intellectual and aesthetic dimensions of this important socio-cultural achievement in America.

But I had become a “pyramid-dweller,” to borrow a term from scholar Frederick Turner’s important essay, “Design for a New Academy,” published in Harper’s Magazine (September 1986). Turner wrote: " ... the laws of the world form a gigantic pyramid - with mathematics as the bottom layer, physics the next, and so on, and with the arts and theology on top. To understand any layer profoundly, it is necessary to plunge into the domain beneath it.”

The task in Turner’s “New Academy” and in life, it seems to me is to become sufficiently sure minded we can negotiate the steep and slippery slopes of the pyramid with comfort and grace, as we move from level to level, unbounded by fields of study.

I wanted to create a documentary, “The Automobile as Art,” and TV host and art historian Richard Love provided a preliminary forum for it. In the fall of 1994, I was his guest on the national PBS program, “American Art Forum with Richard Love.”

For 30 minutes I had the pleasure of discussing the artistry of Gordon and illustrating it with some of the superb automobiles he had designed. This was, Richard reported, his most popular program in nine years of production. Gordon would have been delighted to know this, but he would not have been surprised. Gordon, you see, was also at home in the pyramid.

Neither academe not the art world has caught up to this idea of the auto as art.

Robert Cotner lives in Seneca and has a passion for writing. He is engaged in social and church activities and a heavy schedule of reading. He is a former English teacher and founder of a monthly literary journal, among other endeavors.