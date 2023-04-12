Write Team: Seeking the nation’s identity

What is America? Or better yet, what was it originally intended to be?

Given our current status, these appear to be fair inquiries. Maybe even necessary ones. Our revolutionary stalk, obscure to most, was grown from far more disparate seed than many history books would like to suggest. Most would contend the Founding Fathers and their enlightened brethren ignited the masses against the tyranny of British forces. Yet, if one were to note the depth of opposing factions that brought independence to our nation, a very different picture might emerge of how, and for whom, we got here.

Gary Nash’s book “The Unknown American Revolution” attempts to explain those originating factions. Farmers and slaves, Native Americans and workmen, women and the rampant poor all took their place on the front lines of rising independence. These coalitions often acted in stark contrast to the propertied elite portrayed as the “Founding Fathers.” Thomas Paine, who many consider the true father of our revolution, presented his “Common Sense” as a bridge to the masses. It spoke in common terms and hoped to push Paine’s idea of true democracy, where age and status held no bearing on your place in the nation, or on your responsibility to fight.

Of course, the Founding Fathers of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson balked at any idea of the lower class and the unpropertied holding equal sway in government. To be sure, wealth inequality was a far more potent force among Paine’s followers than might have been suggested in the history books. In fact, Paine’s cohort, Thomas Young, felt accumulated property was a major danger to any republic of freeborn people. Paine was interested in an egalitarian nation, with equal support for every community member. In fact, not so different from the tribal nations that were, at the time, slowly being extinguished by the unlawful colonial march.

Equally compelling was the idea of a “moral economy.” This proposition was pushed by colonial women who found wealthy merchants throughout the colonies overpricing basic commodities in low-rent districts during the war. Many of these merchants, uninvolved in the fighting, were beaten and barred from many local communities. Demands for a “moral economy” became so prevalent the Massachusetts Legislature in 1777 was forced to apply price limits on basic goods, demanding they be sold “on reasonable terms.” I’m trying to imagine the managers of Kroger being dragged out on their ears for selling Frosted Flakes at $7 a box. Yet, these were the people taking equal part and giving equal voice to our revolution. In today’s political climate, they would probably be dismissed as “socialists.”

Nevertheless, “the Barons of America,” as Paine referred to them (or as E.E. Cummings might have called them, “the darling benevolent mindless”), eventually held sway over the direction of the nation. Slavery continued and lands were absconded from Indian ruin. Massive wealth was consolidated. Criminal business enterprise became the norm. Some would say, “not much has changed.”

Still, I suppose the idea is to just keep asking questions. What is America? Perhaps someday, we’ll all find out.

