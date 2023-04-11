Write Team: Trying plant-based diets

About a year ago, we adopted a plant-based diet.

We’re into health and fitness and kept reading about it everywhere, so we thought we’d give it a try.

While heavily cutting out meat, it is different from a vegan or vegetarian diet. There are several reasons for choosing a plant-based diet. My reason was to lower calories and my boyfriend’s reason was to lower cholesterol.

I’ll admit, I wasn’t totally sold on the idea in the beginning. Who doesn’t love a good steak?

Like with anything, getting started was the hardest part. Luckily, my boyfriend had tried a vegan diet before (he actually cut out dairy years ago) and I have given up meat for several Lenten seasons, so we had something to go on.

In the beginning, we would only have meat, usually chicken, occasionally. I was probably eating some grilled chicken once a week, while he maybe ate meat once a month. While we rarely eat meat now, if ever, we still maintain these “cheat meals” are what keep us going.

I’ll admit, he was way more committed to this diet than I was. A plant-based diet consists primarily of food made of plants: fruits and vegetables in addition to nuts, seeds, whole grains and legumes. We do eat some fish, some people following this diet may not. This way of eating is more than salads and cutting out meat. Basically, we can make all our favorite recipes by swapping the meat for another protein.

A few months into the diet, I was still 50/50. Then everything changed when I started researching it on my own and watched some documentaries. This documentary focuses on protein and strength training, and I highly recommend it. After watching the documentary “Game Changers” on Netflix, I was sold and quickly found new recipes to keep us on this diet.

A year later, we find it effortless and feel better than ever. Also, since we do eat fish, going out to dinner, which we love, is not a problem.

We’re also finding more plant based, vegan and vegetarian options than ever in the grocery stores and out to eat, even here in the Illinois Valley.

If you’re looking for a healthy new option, or even want to swap out a meal or two a week, you should give this a try.

Our favorite and easiest swap is beans. There are so many different options so we’re always switching it up. The amount of protein in ½ cup of beans is about the same as 1 ounce of steak. This incredible swap will have you feeling great, while adding many other health benefits especially if you have high cholesterol or are trying to watch your weight. It can also help with high blood pressure, regulate inflammation, and lower your risk for heart disease and diabetes!

Whether you like to cook at home or go out to eat, a plant-based diet and its many benefits are worth a try!

Here is one of our favorite recipes:

Green Chili Enchiladas

Ingredients:

1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 can green chilis

1 clove garlic (diced)

1 jalapeño or poblano pepper

1 green pepper

1 onion

1 8 oz. container of cream cheese

1 16 oz. package of mozzarella cheese

1 jar of salsa verde

1 pack flour tortillas

Dice the peppers and onions and sauté in olive oil. Then add the clove of garlic and season with salt and pepper. Once the veggies are tender, add the cream cheese, ½ cup of mozzarella cheese and ½ cup of the salsa verde. Stir frequently over medium heat until the cream cheese is incorporated. Then add the black beans. Stir mixture and turn heat to low. Spray a 9-by-13 pan with olive oil and preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Fill each tortilla with the mixture, roll and place seam down in the pan. Once the pan is full, top with 1 cup of salsa verde, spreading it around with a spoon to make sure each tortilla is covered. Then top with remaining mozzarella cheese. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. I also like to top them with some cilantro and green onion once they are done. These are also great leftover!

Angie Magnuson, a DePue native, has resided in Putnam County for the past 20 years where she lives with her two daughters and their dog. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her daughters and traveling or doing anything outdoors with her boyfriend.