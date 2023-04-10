Write Team: Maybe it’s time to confess

My grandson, Quinn, reluctantly told me his schoolmates said there is no Batman. My initial response was to blurt out, “I suppose they don’t believe in Santa Claus either.”

It got me thinking. But in order for this story to make sense, I must start at the beginning.

When my oldest grandson Logan was young, he was a big fan of Batman. Completely out of the blue and at a perfect time, I impersonated Michael Keaton in his role of Batman. In as low and gravelly a voice as I could, I said, “I’m Batman.” Logan loved it. He looked at me in awe with a huge grin that played to my ego. From that point on I would throw out an, “I’m Batman” every chance I could.

As Logan got older he started losing interest in Batman and actually told me Ironman was “way cooler” than Batman. This was hard for me to grasp since at that time I had never seen an Ironman movie and truth be told, to this day I have only seen a couple Batman movies.

I did some research and started watching all the movies in the Marvel comics universe. Logan was right. Ironman was pretty cool. I’ll never admit that in person though. I’ve got too much invested into the Batman mystique. I can always blame this entire paragraph on some new-fangled artificial intelligence app interloping on my secret identity.

Quinn was born nearly eight years ago into a two Papa family. We had to differentiate the two of us in order to eliminate confusion. He has a Papa Dan and yours truly, Papa Batman. Everyone has gone along with it because it’s cute for one thing and who doesn’t want a superhero for a grandfather?

Adding to the bamboozlement, I have a collection of Batman toys and items that I keep in my Batman cave. Last summer I picked up an old convertible which I quickly dubbed the new Batmobile. Quinn loves to ride in the Batmobile with the top down. At first glimpse he questioned why the car wasn’t painted black. I had to remind him that not all Batmobiles are black as represented by the large variety of Hot Wheels Batmobiles hanging on the wall in my Batman cave.

I furthered the charade by placing stickers on the Batmobile dashboard denoting certain crime fighting weapons such as a Bat-zooka. I had to explain what that was by comparing it to something he uses in his video games.

When Quinn asks questions, and he asks a lot of them, he expects answers. This brings me to the dilemma I’m in right now. When do I tell him I’m not the guy he thinks I am? Do I let it play out as long as I can simply because I’m having fun? Will he be adversely affected when he learns the truth?

This is different than Santa Claus. Superheroes are ingrained in our society all year round. And there are lots of them. Kids can choose any number of them to admire or just one in particular. If there is only going to be one then I should back away from the imaginary Batman model and become the best Superhero every child deserves and could ever hope for. Plain old Papa.

Kevin Foster is a lifelong resident of the area. He is retired and spends his days watching birds and losing at Jeopardy!