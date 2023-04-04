Write Team: A pivotal point in history

Matthew 23:37 might be the saddest verse in the Bible. My heart breaks every time I read it.

It’s the record of Jesus’ lament over Jerusalem. It occurred on Tuesday. Three days later, the people Jesus came to save, demanded that he be put to death.

“O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to it! How often would I have gathered your children together as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, but you were not willing!”

Charles Spurgeon said, “[Jesus] reminds me of a judge who, having been a friend, warning, persuading, pleading with the prisoner, at last has the unutterable pain of condemning him…He is overcome with emotion while he declares that the condemned must…die a felon’s death.”Jesus demonstrated God’s love for the nation of Israel, over and over again. He performed countless miracles to prove that he was their promised Messiah, God in the flesh. He raised the dead, gave blind men sight, and deaf men the ability to hear. He made the lame walk, and the mute talk. He calmed storms, walked on water, and fed about 20,000 people with one little boy’s lunch.The apostle John said, “Now there are also many other things that Jesus did. Were every one of them to be written, I suppose that the world itself could not contain the books that would be written” (John 21:25).

Jesus’ words and actions proved his deity. But there is even more. Many theologians agree, Jesus, in his first-coming, fulfilled more than 300 specific prophecies. These prophecies were written hundreds of years before Jesus’ birth, running all the way through the Old Testament, from Genesis to Malachi.

Mathematician Peter Stoner, in his book “Science Speaks,” asserts the probability of one man accidentally fulfilling just eight of the better known prophesies is a staggering 1 in 10 to the 17th power. That’s one in 100 quadrillion. Yet, Jesus fulfilled hundreds.

Some of the most astonishing prophecies were written by Isaiah, seven-hundred years before Jesus walked the earth. Isaiah prophesied about Jesus’ birth, “Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel” (7:14); his death, “His appearance was so marred, beyond human semblance, and his form beyond that of the children of mankind” (52:14); his holiness, “He had done no violence, and there was no deceit in his mouth” (53:9); and his reason for coming to earth, “Surely he has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted. But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed” (Isaiah 53:4-5).

There is no other God who knows the end from the beginning, who ordains all things according to the purposes of his will. There is no other God who forgives the sins of his people, and then works all things together for their good. There is only one God who longs for the people he created to come to him and find rest for their souls. That’s what my God does. How can I help but to tell you about the One who has been so good to me?

All thanks and praise to Jesus, who suffered God’s wrath for sinners, and then rose from the grave victorious!

Kathy Hardee is a wife, mother, grandmother, children’s church teacher, and God-worshiper. You can contact her at kathy@kathyhardee.com.