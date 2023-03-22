Write Team: Teaching children how to communicate

In an earlier article, I mentioned I have taught preschool for 16 years but have just recently, in the past four years, started to work with students with autism.

Autism has been a buzz word in the past few years, especially in the field of education. Many young students with autism are nonverbal. One of my favorite phrases in regard to my line of work is simply: it depends. It depends how much a young student may or may not say. It depends how a student decides to communicate, whether it be with actual words, sign language, or even a device. But, most importantly, all students can communicate.

When I first pictured myself as a preschool teacher, I saw myself sitting in a cute flowered dress, rocking in a comfortable rocking chair, reading “The Giving Tree.” Smiling back at me would be a group of children silently sitting criss-cross on a carpet with amazing listening ears. However, as I quickly learned, not all students learn by sitting cross-cross on the rug; not all students enjoy sitting still. After working with smart therapists, administrators and other teachers, I have learned to think outside the box in how to educate students with a variety of needs.

Sensory bins, visual boundaries, different options for seating, offering opportunities for gross-motor or fine-motor breaks throughout the day, and communication devices have all helped in educating students with autism. The school I work at utilizes the Unique Learning System Curriculum, which comes with Symbolstix, a program that offers visual icons for students to use in replacement of vocalized words. Core learning boards with visuals for common words, such as want, like, I, you, no, and yes offer students opportunities to point to icons that represent thoughts, wants and needs.

Even though many of my students are nonverbal, they communicate constantly, just like we all do through body language or facial expressions. A paraprofessional joked one of our nonverbal students communicates better than her husband! There is no denying what a student does or does not want based on their actions. Behavior is a sure way of communication.

In school, we are taught mathematics and reading. We are taught science and laws. But we are not always taught behavior. Children are typically just expected to know how to behave. Once I changed the way I view behavior, I was able to view it as a way to decode what a child is trying to say.

The best way to teach communication is when a child is calm. As a preschool teacher, we learn the early sign language signs for more, thank you, please and help. Once a child learns ways to communicate when they are calm, they will be able to utilize their skills during times of stress or confusion.

I have felt lost in my life, as though no one understood me. After having gone through some difficult periods in my life, I felt as though I were totally alone in the world, unable to communicate with anyone. Working with nonverbal students has felt like being placed with little best friends who I can relate to. I understand how they feel when they just cannot say what they want to and in turn get frustrated.

With some wait time, tools and support, I believe all students can communicate effectively, regardless of whether or not they have autism.

Brittany Muller is a pre-kindergarten/kindergarten teacher at Lighted Way in La Salle. She lives in Peru and enjoys writing and has worked on small school newspapers for much of her life.