Write Team: Whitewater canoeing full of life lessons

“Draw left!” I call urgently, as I spy a rock straight ahead, reach my paddle way to the left of the bow of the canoe and pull with all my might, while my intrepid Aunt Jinny in the stern maneuvers her paddle skillfully to keep the rear end of the canoe straight upstream from the front so that we don’t go broadside and capsize in the rapids.

Adrenalin is flowing and we are on high alert, our eyes scouting on ahead for the next rocks to avoid as we flow rapidly down the stream.

Our goal is to find the V-shaped waves that open upstream and avoid the ones that open downstream, as they indicate a submerged rock that could damage our craft and jolt our smooth passage with a grinding and dangerous tip-over.

Once we finish navigating a challenging set of rapids and reach the choppy but harmless waves downstream, one of our companions cheers, “Happy water!” to express our joy and relief. This river has stretches of calm currents that allow us to relax and enjoy the scenery rolling by. Turtles sun themselves on logs by the bank and plop into the water as they sense our presence. The mosquitos aren’t too bad yet on this cool, spring day.

Sometimes we use the quiet sections to discuss what worked well and what we needed to improve on in our last trial. One person in our party consults the guidebook for the location and difficulty level of the rapids on downstream that we’ve yet to encounter.

When the sound of rushing water indicates our next challenge, we sit up straight and brace ourselves for another set of rapids. Scanning the channel for the best route is punctuated by rapid-fire calls and commands, lightning-quick reflexes and planning on the fly, perhaps an occasional hopefully minor scraping sound if we blunder too close to some rocks and quickly recover. Soon we’re breathing a sigh of relief in the next “happy water”.

At day’s end we find a suitable spot to land and unload our supplies. My mother is a pro at starting cooking fires even in the rain, and soon has a nourishing hot meal for us. Others of us are versed at finding a level spot to pitch our tents and unroll our bedding. There’s nothing like camping under the sky to the tune of the murmuring river and soulful whippoorwill.

I learned a lot about life in these canoeing expeditions with my family when I was a teen. Life is a river, sometimes rushed, sometimes relaxed. We never know for sure what lies around the next bend.

Certain periods stretch us to the max, maybe upset us completely. The rough patches go much better when we are communicating and working together harmoniously, learning from and discussing our mistakes, letting blame dissolve as we ready ourselves for the next unknowns.

Even the peaceful sections are not static, but flowing. We may pull over to the side for a break, and sit on the banks watching the water ease on by, always moving but never coming to an end.

Winifred Hoffman, of Earlville is a farmer, breeder of dual-purpose cattle and a student of life. She can be reached at newsroom@mywebtimes.com