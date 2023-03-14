Write Team: Investing in human capital

Human capital is a concept economists use to talk about the knowledge and skill acquired by working people that helps make them more productive.

When explaining the concept to students, I often talk about a certain farmer from Wallace Township by the name of Ray.

Last month, Ray died at the age of 89. He was born into a farming family and carried on farming to the end of his life. He also was a fantastic mechanic with roughly 75 years of work experience. He was kind, friendly, and, like most good farmers, unflappable.

Now, Ray never knew this, but I like to tell students about a chance experience I had looking in on the shed where he worked. The walls were covered in tools and parts of all shapes and sizes, and I got the sense he knew how everything worked, how every piece fit, and where he could find them at a moment’s notice. He had worked for a John Deere shop for decades and knew virtually everything there is to know about the beloved green tractors tilling our prairie. When he passed, I would say to my students, an immense accumulation of human capital would pass with him.

What’s odd about this example is that economists generally measure human capital in years of education. It’s not that we don’t recognize knowledge and skill in people, but years of education are something you can easily measure in large populations across time and incorporate into statistical analyses. It does, however, emphasize the importance of formal schooling over knowledge acquired through work.

The basic idea is human capital makes workers more productive. When we say more productive, what we really mean is they make more money. In 2018, research suggests, the median annual income of a worker with a bachelor’s degree was $25,000 more than the income of those without. This has been part of a long-standing narrative in the U.S. that the path to prosperity goes through university and on to a good career. But any fool can see that’s not necessarily true. Bill Gates dropped out of college, and he did alright.

But what about people like Ray, highly skilled and knowledgeable technicians with long, productive careers? Shouldn’t we invest in that sort of human capital? According to a recent report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in 2021 88% of contractors had difficulty finding qualified workers in skilled trades, such as plumbing and carpentry. However, recent trends in community college enrollment suggest that may be turning around.

Although many students left college in the last few years, the exception has been enrollment in vocational training. Because of rising demand from trades like construction, agriculture and transportation, many young people have sought out these kinds of programs.

Even so, the federal government spends only $1 on vocational training for every $6 it spends on college prep, and I think this raises some important questions. Does American society undervalue skilled work? And if so, how would we account for that unrecognized value? How can we encourage more young people to go into skilled trades?

The way to get more capital – human or otherwise – is investment. To maintain our stock of human capital, we need to invest in all our people.

I think Ray would agree.

Samuel Barbour is a local economics professor musing on all things topical, within our community and abroad. Questions and comments are fielded at newsroom@shawmedia.com