Write Team: Books = human connection

This article is dedicated to all educators, librarians and media specialists, instilling the love and joy of reading for all they meet.

The story of the boy who lived. (Rowling) A young girl who witnessed injustice and found the courage to share her voice for change. (Thomas) A group of so-called hoodlums who considered themselves family and fought against society’s stereotypes. (Hinton) An inspiring story of a family finding hope by working together to survive adversity. (Steinbeck) A devastating autobiography of a Holocaust survivor who, through all the inhumanity he endured, could forgive and hope that history would not repeat itself. (Wiesel) Poetry pondering individuality and the importance of choice. (Frost)

These are just a few examples of genres of books/prose that can transcend us into another reality, teach us empathy, encourage us to examine our lives, and show us the strength of the human spirit.

Books inspire us to reflect on who we are as individuals and offer hope where there may be none. Storytelling has been around in many cultures for centuries. There are many incredible life lessons, whether they are works of fiction or nonfiction or folktales passed down through generations. Each of us has a story to tell. Our stories are what make us human and connect us. Nothing is better than cozying up with a good book on a rainy day or reading to unwind before bed. Books take us into a world that could be a better reality than where we currently reside.

Reading is knowledge, and knowledge is power. Words matter and have lasting impacts! Through reading, we can research to find the answers to questions. The more we read, the better we analyze truths and misinformation and think critically for ourselves, although it is a bit tougher these days. Books can lend themselves to opening our minds to different perspectives, beliefs and viewpoints, which ultimately can unite, not divide.

Knowledge leads to an understanding of diversity. Our world is diverse. When do humans act in barbaric ways? When they are ignorant of the topic or situation. How do we develop empathy? By listening to other people’s stories. Stories are so important in the framework of the human race. I remember one of Elie Wiesel’s powerful quotes, “To forget would not only be dangerous but offensive.”

Part of reading is learning from past mistakes to create a brighter tomorrow for everyone everywhere. At least, this is the avenue I choose to follow.

As a middle school ELA educator, I have always had a classroom library and brought in mentor texts to add depth to our lessons. I would ask students about their preferences and have a variety of authors, genres, and reading abilities readily available to read for enjoyment. I never had an agenda of adding inappropriate books, nor forced any student to read anything.

Contrary to some, most educators are not indoctrinating their students. Not only did I see a transformation of a love of reading occur after reading classroom novels, but the depth of discussions was life-changing. Students could ask tough questions of themselves, their peers and their ideology. They were holding legit conversations of differing viewpoints with compassion and an understanding we could still like each other and disagree. These were middle schoolers, mind you. Students told me they looked to books for comfort and found they were not alone in how they felt.

Sadly, some used books as an escape from the life they were enduring. In essence, books saved them. I even witnessed some of my students, who hid behind their toughness, shed a tear when reading the outcome of Freak the Mighty, Johnny and Dally, and Elie’s first-hand account of living in Auschwitz. They almost came to life with a new passion for fighting the wrongs in this world. That is pretty powerful to witness and be a part of. Yes, I must teach the analytical side of reading, but more importantly, I want the students to see all the other benefits reading has that tap into us being human.

What have books done for me? They have opened up how I view situations and the world. I read nonfiction to continue to learn and grow in all areas of life-spiritually, mentally and physically. I read fiction to take me to beautiful places, to dive into characterization and plot, and to put myself into other people’s worlds to understand our differences better. But mainly, I read to become a better all- around human being who can add positive energy to my surroundings to make my reality and the reality of others a beautiful existence.

Ultimately, picking up a book or not is a choice. Not only does reading develop vocabulary and comprehension, but books also open up our imaginations, spark creativity and perhaps a renewed sense of purpose to better not only ourselves but the lives around us. Each day, we get to add a chapter to our stories. I can guarantee these stories contain challenges, failures, successes, losses, growth, love and hope. Isn’t the point to learn from our mistakes and the mistakes of others?

What better way to navigate our journey than by connecting through storytelling? Ponder this quote from American author Brandon Sanderson, “The purpose of a storyteller is not to tell you how to think, but to give you questions to think upon.”

Here’s to your next good read.

Lee Ann Raikes is a resident of Ottawa, and now teaches at the Regional Safe School in Peru. She’s been teaching for 18 years.