Sometimes I hear my past much more than I clearly see it

Funny how memory works. Or doesn’t work.

I can feel moments from my past but not clearly see them. Often the trigger is music.

I vanish from the present when Sonny and Cher start belting out “I Got You Babe.” Suddenly it’s the summer of 1965.

That fall I’d step into my senior year at West Aurora High School, but summer break was all about freedom.

Lonny Cain

I lived in North Aurora, a smaller village back then, hugging the Fox River. We had our candy store, a tiny library, barber shop (and my first professional haircut), supermarket, a small restaurant, and the ice cream spot. Plus the hangout where I met Sonny and Cher.

I doubt it was my first encounter but my memory of them is rooted to a specific place. It was a pizza joint, maybe with a pool table. I don’t recall who was there. A fuzzy memory but the inner connection never left me.

Just being there, strutting about in a teen hangout, felt good. Then that song filled the room and my spirit danced. I felt the pulse. I felt larger. More adult. More free. That’s powerful stuff when you’re 17 years old. (This is probably why every generation has its own music. It becomes part of our DNA.)

So when I hear that song, I am 17 again. Always a fun trip. Until the song ends and that young man slides back to sleep in my soul.

No doubt music stimulates memory. We all have songs that trigger time travel.

I just read an article that quotes several experts researching how memory wakes up to music.(Washington Post: Why music causes memories to flood back).

All agree music can be a powerful tool in therapy for dementia and mental or physical disabilities. It alters body chemistry to reduce stress and change moods.

“Music can take you back in time, as well as act like a jolt of electricity that can fire up your brain and get it going,” said Andrew Budson, director of the Center for Translational Cognitive Neuroscience at Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System.

Someone with Alzheimer’s can return to a specific time and place with music, if those memories are more than two years old, he said.

Well, I’m a believer. Maybe that’s why I saved all my vinyl since the 1960s – LPs and 45s. In my teens through my 20s I danced through life with a soundtrack. I’m not sure when or why, but I slowly abandoned music as a daily companion. Now those records are old friends I hope to spend more time with later.

I have this scenario in my head: I am alone. Old and close to feeble. I am safe in a stuffed chair surrounded by those records.

One at a time I pull from the pile, put my selection on a turntable, flip it on and drop the needle. The little pop and scratchy intro bursts into music ... and a memory. I savor each one.

I hope I find the time to bid them this farewell.

Until then, there’s a 17-year-old inside me ready to hit the dance floor at the shout of a song.

