Write Team: So comes friendship, so goes baseball

Batter up!

These words announce the beginning of my favorite sports season: baseball!

I’ll soon be tuning in to Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer to listen to the astuteness of their announcing and the civility of their personalities as they call the games for the Chicago Cubs.

I have not heard all of the announcers for Major League Baseball, but I would find it difficult to believe there are two better announcers in the business today than Pat and Ron. Besides the gentleness of their approach, I love the way they play off each other in their work. When a pitcher gets into a bind with, say, a 3-2 count, Pat will say to Ron “What should he pitch?” And Ron, without hesitation, will call his choice of the next pitch. I love the agility and superb comprehension of Ron’s mind. The intellectual play between these two men is worth the price of the ticket. I will spend many hours these next few months in their company.

But, let me reminisce a moment. I became a Cubs fan in 1941 or 1942 when I was a very young lad playing sandlot baseball in the summer league sponsored by local businesses in my hometown. Our games were in the morning and I would hasten home on my bicycle, catch a quick lunch, and sit in my own overstuffed chair beside the upright radio and dial in Bob Elston and the Chicago Cubs. This was a daily occurrence.

About 1947, my Dad said he had a surprise for me – we didn’t get many surprises in those days. “We’re going to see the Cubs play!” he told me. Boyhood joy could hardly be contained. We drove the 150 miles to Chicago to the hustle and confusion of the big city. I shall never forget sitting in the box seat behind first base and realizing the baseball players, including my favorite, Andy Pafko, whom I had only heard described over the radio, were real, living human beings and Wrigley Field was a beautiful, bright and energized place. I loved the green of the grass and the outfield walls.

Roger Kahn and Roger Angell are two of my favorite baseball writers. But the baseball book I love best is David Halberstam’s “Teammates.” This book is a wonderful record of the friendships between Ted Williams, Dominic DiMaggio, Johnny Pesky and Bobby Doerr. What Halberstam does so beautifully is expand the meaning of “teammates” to include the entirety of life and the inclusion of family in the relationship. He is writing about baseball from an era in which team members often remained together throughout their careers, became intimate friends, and honored each other in their passing. It was an era in which players played for the love of the game and each other; their salaries were modest, and the incentives were good baseball and friendships.

By a delightful quirk of fate, my copy of Halberstam’s book was lying on my desk in Chicago when a videographer from Orlando, Steve Brown, came to visit in a business relationship. The videographer had been Ted Williams’ caregiver in his final years, knew Halberstam personally, and had been a close friend with all the teammates.

Through him I came to know Doerr, the remaining teammate and the oldest living member of the baseball Hall of Fame. We became friends, and Steve Brown and I exchanged visits several times, and spent time with Doerr in his retirement home in Oregon before his passing in 2017. I gave Doerr a copy of my book “Pilgriming – A Journey into the Faith of Age,” and when he finished reading it, he said, “This is the best book I have ever read!” I think his comment was more in reference to our relationship than a commentary on my book. Nevertheless, I expressed my deep thanks for his kindness.

Through Steve Brown, Bobby Doerr, and our mutual love of baseball, I was adopted into this small circle of teammates: so comes friendship; so goes baseball.

Robert Cotner lives in Seneca and has a passion for writing. He is engaged in social and church activities and a heavy schedule of reading. He is a former English teacher and founder of a monthly literary journal, among other endeavors.