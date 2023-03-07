Write Team: Reminded of the humanity of Studs Terkel’s work

In what has become a Christmas ritual of sorts, our annual family exchange of used books is something I’ve come to look forward to each year.

It’s dual in purpose, making more room on the shelves while, at the same time, passing the torch of what Susan Sontag referred to as, “Portable pieces of thought.”

Earlier this year I found for my daughter, “The Studs Terkel Reader,” a compilation of some of his finest work. Terkel hosted a radio interview show on Chicago’s WFMT for 45 years and authored some of the best literary slices of life you will ever read.

My daughter had little room in her luggage for its 500+ pages and left it behind, with the assurance I would ship it to her later. Thumbing through its pages, I was reminded once again of the rare humanity of his work. Living in the relative desert of current public radio, it was amazing to read the wide assortment of in-depth interviews and down-home reporting Terkel had accomplished through the years. Even more amazing was how relevant many of them feel today.

Terkel, born in New York City, believed the best source of education didn’t always lie in questioning the fortunate or well-positioned, but rather talking and sharing the attitudes of the “second-rate” and “ordinary.”

In his 1967 book, “Division Street: America”, he questions Tom Kearney, a South Side Chicago cop, about race and the generation gap. Kearney confides, “Some guys that I know, colored, we talk and discuss the family and how things are going, and how their wives are and things like that, but I don’t think I know. My son, a 22-year-old boy, who’s been going to college, I really don’t think I know him. I think he knows me better than I know him. I think he’d like it the other way around. The younger generation doesn’t think too highly of us. They think we made a mess of things, which we did. They love us, our sons and daughters. But at the same time, they don’t think we did things correctly. They’re critical of us. They discuss things far more intelligently than we do. They think for themselves.”

I’m imagining that conversation over any American dinner table today. In his interview with steel worker Mike Lefevre from his 1972 book, “Working,” Lefevre explains, “I’d like to run a combination bookstore and tavern. I would like to have a place where college kids came and a steel-worker could sit down and talk. Where a working man could not be ashamed of Walt Whitman and where a college professor could not be ashamed he painted the house over the weekend.”

If you go online, you will find the Studs Terkel Radio Archive where more than 2,000 radio interviews are stored in full script. Art and music, geo-politics and sports, healthcare and education - Terkel considered them all and we came away wiser for the service. Terkel’s last broadcast came in 1997 and he died in 2008.

Terkel writes in “Working” - “Perhaps it is time the ‘work ethic’ was redefined and its idea reclaimed from the banal men who invoke it. In a world of cybernetics, of an almost runaway technology, things are increasingly making things. It is for our species, it would seem, to go on to other matters. Human matters.” Amen.

Paul Wheeler grew up in suburban Chicago and traveled much of the United States before settling in Ottawa, and now Streator. He writes about a variety of topics including art, writers, politics, history, education and environmental issues. He can be reached at newsroom@mywebtimes.com